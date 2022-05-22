0.038: Goldstone second by razor-thin margin at Fort William
Three Canadian junior men in top-10 at iconic World Cup Scottish venuePhoto by: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool
Jackson Goldstone missed out on his second World Cup win of 2022 by the narrowest of margins on Sunday. The Syndicate’s young Canadian finished second to Jordan Williams (madison Saracen) by just 0.038 seconds. That, after 4:38.485 of racing on the brutal Scottish course.
Williams, racing on home turf, takes the win at Fort Bill after finishing third at the opening round in Lourdes, France. Remy Meier-Smith (Propain Factory Racing) takes third, 4.476 seconds back.
Goldstone now leads Williams in the World Cup overall by just five points. The Canadian has 110 to the Brit’s 105. Australian Remy Meier-Smith, second in Lourdes, is third with 95 points.
Bodhi Kuhn added a big result to his first season of junior racing. The Rossland, B.C.-based rider was fifth in Fort Wiliam on Sunday. Tegan Cruz (RockShox Trek) also continues improving in his first year of junior racing. The Pemberton, B.C. racer adds a seventh in Scotland after placing 10th in France.
All three Canadians finishing inside the top 10, again, is a great start to the World Cup season. Especially after Gracey Hemstreet earned back-to-back World Cup wins earlier Sunday in the junior women’s race.
Results: 2022 World Cup DH#2 – Fort William, Scotland
Junior Men
|1.
|n°3
|WILLIAMS Jordan
MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM
|4:38.485
|2.
|n°1
|GOLDSTONE Jackson
SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE
|4:38.523
+0.038
|3.
|n°2
|MEIER-SMITH Remy
PROPAIN FACTORY RACING
|4:42.961
+4.476
|4.
|n°5
|KIEFER Henri
CANYON COLLECTIVE PIRELLI
|4:50.946
+12.461
|5.
|n°8
|KUHN Bodhi
|4:52.412
+13.927
|6.
|n°4
|STEVENS-MCNAB Lachlan
UNION
|4:53.784
+15.299
|7.
|n°10
|CRUZ Tegan
ROCKSHOX TREK RACE TEAM
|4:55.026
+16.541
|8.
|n°9
|PIERCY Jack
COMMENCAL LES ORRES
|4:55.179
+16.694
|9.
|n°12
|HOLGUIN VILLA Sebastian
IJ RACING-CHIGÜIRO EXTREMO TEAM
|4:55.479
+16.994
|10.
|n°58
|LUCA Thurlow
|4:58.245
+19.760
|11.
|n°18
|BECK Cameron
YD RACING
|4:58.894
+20.409
|12.
|n°34
|CONNELLY Jackson
PINKBIKE RACING
|5:01.152
+22.667
|13.
|n°20
|VIARDOT Kimi
|5:02.332
+23.847
|14.
|n°27
|MARINI Hugo
COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION
|5:02.553
+24.068
|15.
|n°45
|HICKEN Benjamin
SR SUNTOUR COMMENCAL BY GRAVITY SCHOOL
|5:03.439
+24.954
|16.
|n°11
|CAPPELLO Davide
ROGUE RACING – AFTER SKULL TEAM
|5:05.922
+27.437
|17.
|n°22
|BERGEL Gabin
|5:08.112
+29.627
|18.
|n°31
|LAPPIN Daniel
|5:08.769
+30.284
|19.
|n°54
|DUNCAN Lewis
|5:10.095
+31.610
|20.
|n°19
|MARTIN Loïc
|5:10.639
+32.154
|21.
|n°28
|DRISCOLL Toby
|5:16.929
+38.444
|22.
|n°25
|PONTVIANNE Nathan
|5:31.757
+53.272
|23.
|n°7
|PINKERTON Kenneth
GT FACTORY RACING
|7:33.328
+2:54.843
|24.
|n°57
|CRAIK Lucas
|9:13.472
+4:34.987