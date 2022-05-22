0.038: Goldstone second by razor-thin margin at Fort William

Jackson Goldstone missed out on his second World Cup win of 2022 by the narrowest of margins on Sunday. The Syndicate’s young Canadian finished second to Jordan Williams (madison Saracen) by just 0.038 seconds. That, after 4:38.485 of racing on the brutal Scottish course.

Williams, racing on home turf, takes the win at Fort Bill after finishing third at the opening round in Lourdes, France. Remy Meier-Smith (Propain Factory Racing) takes third, 4.476 seconds back.

Goldstone now leads Williams in the World Cup overall by just five points. The Canadian has 110 to the Brit’s 105. Australian Remy Meier-Smith, second in Lourdes, is third with 95 points.

Bodhi Kuhn added a big result to his first season of junior racing. The Rossland, B.C.-based rider was fifth in Fort Wiliam on Sunday. Tegan Cruz (RockShox Trek) also continues improving in his first year of junior racing. The Pemberton, B.C. racer adds a seventh in Scotland after placing 10th in France.

All three Canadians finishing inside the top 10, again, is a great start to the World Cup season. Especially after Gracey Hemstreet earned back-to-back World Cup wins earlier Sunday in the junior women’s race.

Results: 2022 World Cup DH#2 – Fort William, Scotland

Junior Men