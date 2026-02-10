Goldstone gets a grip

OneUp Components does not hand out signature labels lightly. For the new Goldstone Grip, the Squamish-based brand worked side by side with Jackson Goldstone to design a grip from scratch, then refine it through real racing. Living in Squamish made the process easy. Goldstone could drop by the office, sketch ideas, test prototypes and bring feedback straight from the World Cup circuit. The result is a grip shaped by podiums, not focus groups.

Filling the palm, locking the hand

Goldstone wanted what he could not quite find elsewhere.

“I was Just struggling to find a few key things that I wanted in a grip,” he says.

The solution starts with a raised palm pad that fills the hand without feeling bulky. At the ends, a compact outer flange adds a ledge to lean against in corners.

“Having that little extra ledge to lean off of has been pretty nice,” Goldstone says.

Small details, race-day intent

Underneath, angled finger ribs sit naturally in the creases of the fingers, tuned to the way Goldstone rides with his hands slightly angled in.

“The whole package is pretty race focused and exactly what I wanted,” he says.

The grip’s shape funnels the hand into position so riders do not have to think about placement.

“It feels like you have to grip less and your hands are just locked in all the time.”

Built for abuse, not just comfort

The Goldstone Grip uses a dual durometer construction with a tacky 20A body and a tougher 45A outer flange. A core cutout under the thumb lets rubber run straight to the bar for added damping, while durable ends are built to survive hard crashes and endless park laps. They weigh in at 107 grams per pair.

More than a pro-only part

Goldstone calls it simply “a fuckin’ good grip,” but the intent goes beyond elite racing. The design offers a consistent hand position for riders of all levels, whether they are charging bike park laps or just looking for better control on steep trails.

Specs and availability

The OneUp Goldstone Grip measures 140 mm long with a 29 to 33 mm body diameter, fits all 22 mm bars and comes in white, dark green, tan, maroon and black. Price is $36.99. Like most good race parts, it is already proving popular and after release last week’s release, they’re already out of stock.