Goldstone makes it four straight with dominant win in La Thuile

On a brand-new track in a town that had never hosted a UCI downhill world cup, the 21-year-old Canadian delivered a near-flawless run to win his fourth straight elite men’s race on Sunday. The win ties Aaron Gwin’s 2012 record for most consecutive world cup victories in a single season—four in a row.

“This is going to be a bit of a crazy course for me,” Goldstone said in his preview video before the race. “It’s one of the longer tracks we have on the circuit and definitely the most vertical drop.”

A wild run on raw terrain

La Thuile’s 2.3-kilometre track drops 641 metres through fresh alpine loam, awkward off-cambers, and one massive 13.5-metre road gap. Goldstone’s final run was fast, smooth and aggressive.

“Yeah, oh man, I’m on a roll,” he said, after winning the race. “That’s such a crazy feeling being over there for around, man, I cannot believe that just happened, but you know, it felt right during the whole run. I was, you know, stoked with everything. Had a few moments, you know, the dust is so soft here and so powdery that it’s really hard to not get sunk in and, and, you know, have those mistakes, but, I pushed through and you know just gave it everything all the way down to the bottom and so it was good enough. I haven’t even seen the time so I know it was tight, but man, that feels good.”

He edged out France’s Loris Vergier and Loic Bruni, who finished second and third respectively. It was a powerful statement from Goldstone, who missed most of 2024 with injury and now leads the overall series before this win. He’s now ahead of Bruni by 195 points.



Gracey keeps the pressure on

In the women’s race, Norco Factory Team’s Gracey Hemstreet stayed hot with another strong finish. While Nina Hoffman took the win and Valentina Höll took second. Hemstreet took the third spot on the podium.

The next round

The 2025 WHOOP UCI mountain bike world series continues on to Pal Arinsal in Andorra next weekend. Can Goldstone make it five in a row?

“Well, I, uh, I can’t believe I have a chance to do that,” he said after today’s race. “Saying that is, is absolutely amazing and, you know, a dream come true, but we’ll give it the best shot. I can’t wait.”