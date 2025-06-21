Goldstone makes it three in a row in Val di Sole

Jackson Goldstone has officially joined elite company. With a blistering run down the Black Snake in Val di Sole, Italy, the Squamish rider claimed his third world cup downhill win in a row, bringing his career total to four.

“I was confident in my run the whole way down and I felt like I left nothing out there,” he said. “Yeah, that was a good one.”

His run was calculated and aggressive, managing the blown-out, dusty conditions with a calmness that belied the course’s brutality. Even a couple dabs didn’t hold him back from the win.

Australia’s Troy Brosnan took second place, also with an amazing run down the black snake.

Serious mention goes to Thibaut Daprela who Took third place in the race after losing his chain in one of the first firms on the top of the track. What a run!

Back-to-back-to-back wins

Goldstone’s victory follows his dominant performance in Leogang last weekend, and a win the round before that in Loudenvielle-Peyragudes, giving him three straight world cup wins in a row—a feat not often seen in modern DH racing. The last person to do so was Danny Hart in 2016.

“I mean the goal is to do the best I can in every single race,” said Goldstone. “My last three runs have been winning runs, so yeah, I just need to keep up that momentum. And keep pushing.”

Looking ahead, with momentum and humility

With the win, Goldstone is now 100 points ahead of Loïc Bruni in the overall world cup standings—and there’s still plenty of season left to race.

Next up is La Thuile, in Valle d’Aosta, Italy: a new venue taking place in early July.

For Canadian fans, it’s déjà vu and destiny in the same breath. Smith’s influence still looms large, but Goldstone’s star continues to rise—on his own terms, and at full speed.