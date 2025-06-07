Goldstone matches Stevie Smith with fourth World Cup win in Leogang

With two straight wins and four career world cup victories, Jackson Goldstone is now tied with the late Stevie Smith as Canada’s winningest male DH racer.

Jackson Goldstone just matched a Canadian legend

The 21-year-old from Squamish took his second world cup downhill win in a row Saturday morning in Leogang, Austria, delivering a near-flawless run on the infamous track. With the victory, Goldstone now holds four career world cup wins—tying him with the late Stevie Smith as Canada’s most successful men’s downhill racer.

Five“I cannot believe I’ve achieved the same as Smith,” said an emotional Goldstone after his run. “He was such an inspiration for me. I would have thrown the bike exactly like he did, and I wish I was able to.”

Goldstone’s performance was all control and confidence. While he admitted to losing a bit of time on the motorway section, he made up for it where it counts.

“You’ve got to play to your strengths and try to make up time where you can,” he said. “Oh my gosh, I don’t know what to say.”

A Canadian sweep in Austria

Goldstone’s win was the perfect follow-up to last week’s victory in Loudenvielle-Peyragudes and capped off a banner day for Canada. Earlier that morning, Gracey Hemstreet (Norco Race Division) won her second consecutive elite women’s world cup race, delivering another composed and powerful performance on one of the circuit’s toughest tracks.

Eyes forward, heart full

“I can’t believe how this season is going,” Goldstone said. “It’s crazy to see how tight the times are these days. A big congrats to everyone.”

With two wins in two weeks and a tie with his childhood hero, Goldstone now has a target on his back—but he’s wearing it well. The next stop of the world cup series can’t come soon enough. Loic Bruni is only 45 points ahead of Goldstone in the overall standings at this point.