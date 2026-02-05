“It definitely ruined the moment” Goldstone says of long aftermath to MSA

Jackson Goldstone may be on the bike in Maydena getting ready to defend his Red Bull Hardline victory from 2025, but the race on many fans minds is still Mont-Sainte-Anne. The Canadian clinched his first World Cup overall title in, well, not exactly storybook fashion. Instead, the deciding moment was one of chaos and confusion.

Speaking with Downtime podcast, Goldstone says the aftermath of that dramatic twist stayed with him.

“I was really bummed that he wasn’t able to race,” Goldstone says of Bruni backing out of his race run at Mont-Sainte-Anne. “It was such a crazy feeling after everything that happened in the season. It was gnarly.”

From a feeling “written off” to a stunning win-streak

And a lot happened in that season. After a false start at the first World Cup in Poland, where, after a result that didn’t meet expectations, Goldstone “felt written off,” the Canadian won a staggering four World Cup rounds in a row.

That streak of wins gave Goldstone the lead in the overall points race. It also started to heap expectations on the young Canadian. Wearing the leader’s jersey also put him in the crosshairs of the rest of the field, but especially defending World Cup winner Loic Bruni.

“He said it to my face, ‘I’m tired of you winning,'” Goldstone recounted with a laugh, adding “Winning four in a row is super motivating. But it is also super motivating for everyone else.”

Bruni would end Goldstone’s run with a win in Andorra. Another off result in Les Gets gave the French veteran racer the lead going into the final two rounds in North America. Goldstone closed the gap slightly at the penultimate round in Lake Placid with a fourth place finish.

Setting up a showdown at MSA

Closing the points differential in the U.S.A. set up Mont-Sainte-Anne, Goldstone’s “home” World Cup, as massive showdown. An entire season of racing to be defined by just two runs. Or, as it turned out, one run.

After a crash in practice, Bruni ultimately didn’t start. But Bruni did go up to the start hut as if he was going to race, putting pressure on Goldstone to perform. After qualifying over three seconds slower than Bruni, Goldstone put in an absolute heater of a run to take the hot seat. Bruni, knowing he couldn’t match that run without risking injury, declined to start his race run.

Bruni’s move proved controversial among fans, even if most riders have defended it. Goldstone, being the target of that pressure, seems to have mixed feelings, even months after everything worked out in his favour.

“I think he absolutely did the right thing. It’s hard to say that, but if you were in that situation where you’re injured and struggling and trying to compete for the win, this is your only option,” Goldstone says. But he adds, “It would have been a little unethical if I’d flatted or crahsed and he was able to just cruise down and win the championship. But it was his only option.”

Sounds like there’s still a rivalry to pick up when the 2026 World Cup season starts in May.