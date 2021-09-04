Goldstone’s incredible winning streak continues in Lenzerheide

Canada’s Jackson Goldstone won his first race in the rainbow striped of world champion today in Switzerland. The Squamish, B.C. junior stood on the top podium step again after Saturday’s World Cup race in Lenzerheide.

Gracey Hemstreet improved on her incredible bronze medal from worlds, taking silver in the junior women’s race in Switzerland.

Goldstone’s golden streak continues

The win in Lenzerheide extends Goldstone’s impressive winning streak, which stretches all the way back to the Les Gets, France World Cup round. After taking silver at the opening World Cup in Leogang, Goldstone hasn’t lost a downhill race since.

The Les Gets win was followed by two Canada Cup wins, at Fernie and Panorama, a Canadian national title at Kicking Horse, another World Cup win in Maribor, Slovenia and his first world championship title in Val di Sole, Italy. All this in Goldstone’s first year as a junior.

The young Canadian leads the junior World Cup overall standings with two races remaining.

Tristan Lemire (Commencal Muc-Off) added another strong Canadian finish in sixth. With times clustered tightly together on the fast track, Lemire was just 1.7 seconds off of James MacDermid’s third place finish. Marcus Goguen finished 16th and Elijah Barron 19th, while a rough day on course saw Wei Tien Ho of North Vancouver place 25th after qualifying 10th.

Hemstreet steps up to silver

Gracey Hemstreet is getting faster every race. After starting with a fifth in her international debut, the first-year junior from B.C.’s Sunshine Coast stepped onto the podium at world championships in Val di Sole with bronze. One week later, Hemstreet sailed into Silver in Switzerland. The Sechelt racer was just 3.501 seconds off junior world champion Izabela Yankova’s winning time in Lenzerheide.

The other three Canadians in the junior women’s race clustered together on the results board. Lily Boucher just missed out on a top-10, placing 11th. Emmy Lan was one second behind in 12th. Vanessa Bruneau rounded out the Canuck contingent in 13th.

Junior Women

1. YANKOVA Izabela

3:29.096

2. HEMSTREET Gracey

3:32.597

+3.501 3. HAUGOM Kine

3:40.435

+11.339 4. GALE Phoebe

CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD 3:43.483

+14.387 5. PIERRINI Leona

3:45.263

+16.167 6. DA MOCOGNO Delia

3:46.631

+17.535 7. THIELE Anastasia

3:47.767

+18.671 8. ERICKSON Ella

3:48.847

+19.751 9. GONZALEZ GRIMAU Aina

CHIGÜIRO EXTREMO DH TEAM 3:50.305

+21.209 10. VAN DER VELDEN Siel

COMMENCAL NOBL 3:50.553

+21.457 11. BOUCHER Lily

3:54.271

+25.175 12. LAN Emmy

3:55.320

+26.224 13. BRUNEAU Vanessa

4:18.628

+49.532

Junior Men