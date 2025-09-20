Goldstone’s title hopes take a hit after tough day in Switzerland

Jackson Goldstone’s amazing run of wins hit a bump Sunday in Lenzerheide, Switzerland. Literally.

The Canadian downhill star crashed mid-run and ended the day in 25th place, well off his usual podium pace. It was a dramatic turn for the reigning world champion, who has racked up four World Cup wins this season along with the rainbow jersey in Champery.

Pierron takes the win, Bruni fifth

While Goldstone was struggling, Amaury Pierron threw down a blazing run early in the finals and held onto the hot seat for the rest of the day. It was Pierron’s first win of the 2025 season and a reminder of how dangerous the French rider can be on any given weekend. Henri Kiefer took the second spot and Lachlan Stevens-McNabb took third.

Loic Bruni, the five-time world champion and Goldstone’s main rival for the overall title, finished in fifth after a clean but conservative run. And he took the overall lead from Goldstone by 100 points.

A season of highs and lows

Goldstone has been the story of the 2025 World Cup season. After missing most of 2024 with injury, the 21-year-old came roaring back with four straight wins early this year, tying Aaron Gwin’s record for most consecutive victories in a single season.

He then added the world championship title in Champery, conquering the steepest, most technical track on the calendar to claim the rainbow jersey.

But the last two rounds have been rough. A crash-filled race in Les Gets left him 16th. Now Lenzerheide has delivered another setback.

Two stops left, overall title on the line

With only two World Cup rounds remaining, Goldstone just lost the overall leader’s jersey, but the gap is still small. Bruni’s fifth-place was just enough to take the lead overall. Now the World Cup circus heads to North America, first to the freshly built Lake Placid track and then to Mont-Sainte-Anne in Canada.