GoPro film shows Jackson Goldstone’s season coming down to one run at Mont-Sainte-Anne

“It’s pretty hard to put this season into a few words,” Jackson Goldstone says off the top of “GoPro: The Final Showdown at UCI World Cup – Beyond Limits S2 – Ep. 3”. By the end, he finds three: “testing, brutal and amazing.”

The episode tracks his 2025 downhill World Cup campaign as it swings between dominant wins and painful mistakes. He talks about momentum, how “one bad race can definitely put you in a weird mindset,” but one good one can flip everything back. Through it all, the green leader’s jersey keeps landing on his shoulders.

“My main thing that drives me the most to race is just the love of the sport and the love for mountain biking,” he says. “It’s what I love. I’ve never fell out of love with it.”

Crashes, Q2 pressure and damage control

The film doesn’t gloss over the ugly bits. There’s a qualifying crash where Goldstone slides down the track on his stomach, then has to run back uphill to his bike.

“My crash was like nine seconds and then I only came down like 10.2 back,” he says, half laughing, half gutted. Missing points in Q1 means he’s forced into a high-pressure Q2 just to make the final.

Later, in Les Gets, another crash turns his race into survival mode. “Even if you do go down, it’s still so important to get back up and push as hard and try and just salvage as much as you can get,” he says. Those “salvage” rides keep him in the overall hunt.

Home race, world title on the line

The episode builds to Mont-Sainte-Anne, his de facto home race and the last World Cup of the year. He arrives as world champion after winning worlds and still locked in a season-long battle with Bruni for the overall.

“I think it’s going to take the perfect lap to win this weekend,” Goldstone says. “All I have to think about is winning.”

Around him, coaches and staff talk pressure and process. “Pressure is a privilege,” one says. “You earn that pressure by being good.”

In the final minutes, the cameras ride every pedal stroke on his title-deciding run, then linger on the confusion when Bruni never appears in the start hut. When the overall finally falls his way, Goldstone is almost stunned.

“It’s been testing, it’s been brutal and it’s been amazing,” he repeats. “I’m definitely going to be coming into next year a bit more wiser… I’ve been through a lot.”

For a rider who still insists he’s just chasing “that flow state” and a good race run, *The Final Showdown* shows what it takes to find it when the whole sport is watching.