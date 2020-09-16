GoPro goes big with the Hero9 Black

GoPro is back with a significantly updated version of its action cam, the Hero9 Black. The latest generation is more versatile, more capable, and longer lasting than its predicessor. What this means is that it’ll be easier than ever to present a broader range of ideas and adventures.

To start with, the Hero9 Black has two screens. The new, forward facing screen lets you see what the camera sees, even when you’re recording yourself. Much like modern camera phones, this live preview “selfie screen” will make it much easier to make sure everything you need is in frame while recording yourself on video. The existing rear touch screen with touch zoom allows for easy and intuitive control over the camera.

GoPro ups the Hero9 Black’s recording capacity, too. While remaining tiny, the Hero9 Black can record in cristal clear 5K video. Or, 20MP when recording still photos. This is thanks to the camera’s powerful new 23.6MP sensor.

Within the camera, there’s more control as well. Hero9 Black supports live streaming and Webcm mode in its suite of features, as well as HindSight.

HyperSmooth 3.0 will keep your mountain bike runs looking smooth as Semenuk, while a new battery adds 30% longer life to record bigger adventures.

GoPro Hero9 Black carries a MSRP of US$600.00, and will be available soon from local retailers.

GoPro Hero9 key camera specs:

•Video: 5K30, 4K60, 2.7K120, 1440p120, 1080p240 and more / looping video / 8x slo-mo / 14.7MP frame grabs

•Photo: 20MP / 2x zoom / single photo / night photo / LiveBurst / 25 fps burst / RAW

•Time Lapse: TimeWarp video / time lapse video / time lapse photo / night lapse video / night lapse photo

•Removable rechargeable 1720mAh battery

GoPro Hero9 Black