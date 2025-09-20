Gracey Hemstreet bumped off the podium in Lenzerheide

Gracey Hemstreet came into Lenzerheide, Switzerland riding a wave of momentum after wins in Les Gets, Leogang and Loudenvielle earlier this season. But today, the Norco Race Division rider found herself bumped off the podium after a late charge from the field pushed her to fourth place.

It was Tahnee Seagrave who lit up the track early, delivering a run fast enough to hold the hot seat for most of the afternoon. Seagrave had nearly missed the finals entirely, forced into Q2 for the first time this year, but she won that qualifier and then backed it up with a burner of a finals run.

Nina Hoffman took the second spot and Valentina Holl took third.

Hemstreet, who’s been one of the most consistent riders on the circuit this season, couldn’t quite find the speed needed to secure another podium finish. She was 3.4 seconds back from Seagrave’s time.

A season of milestones

Despite missing the top three in Switzerland, Hemstreet’s 2025 season remains one of the best ever by a Canadian woman in elite downhill racing.

She started the year with eighth at stop number one before racking up three winds on tour. She hasn’t finished outside the top eight all season.

Those results have pushed her into overall title contention heading into the final two World Cup stops. She’s only 127 points behind Valentina Holl.

Two rounds to go

With just two World Cup rounds left, Hemstreet still has a shot at the overall title. The Norco Race Division team will be heading to North America for those stops. First at the newly built DH track in Lake Placid and a final stop in Mont Sainte Anne to decide the final standings.

The next stop will be critical as Hemstreet looks to finish the season the way she started it: fast, fearless and fighting for the podium.