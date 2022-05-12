Gracey Hemstreet leads Rémy Métailler through CGP’s massive jump lines

Gracey Hemstreet won the first World Cup of 2022 so the Sunshine Coast junior is fast. But she isn’t just fast. Hemstreet grew up riding the manicured berms and massive jumps of Coast Gravity Park.

With Rémy Métailler in tow, the junior World Cup racer shows she has incredible style on the bike when she’s not racing the clock.

RELATED: Meet Gracey Hemstreet: Canada’s first junior women’s World Cup winner

Rémy Métailler: UCI World Cup Winner Gracey Hemstreet shreds Coast Gravity Park

From Rémy Métailler:

Gracey Hemstreet won the first World Cup in France. She is fast and stylish and it was awesome to follow her on her favourite trails.