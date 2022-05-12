Gracey Hemstreet leads Rémy Métailler through CGP’s massive jump lines
Speed and so much style at Coast Gravity Park from Canad's junior World Cup winnerPhoto by: Rémy Métailler
Gracey Hemstreet won the first World Cup of 2022 so the Sunshine Coast junior is fast. But she isn’t just fast. Hemstreet grew up riding the manicured berms and massive jumps of Coast Gravity Park.
With Rémy Métailler in tow, the junior World Cup racer shows she has incredible style on the bike when she’s not racing the clock.
Rémy Métailler: UCI World Cup Winner Gracey Hemstreet shreds Coast Gravity Park
From Rémy Métailler:
Gracey Hemstreet won the first World Cup in France. She is fast and stylish and it was awesome to follow her on her favourite trails.