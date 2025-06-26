Gracey Hemstreet drops new freeride video from Vancouver’s North Shore

Gracey Hemstreet’s latest video is a sharp left turn from the UCI downhill world cup tracks. The young Canadian released a new freeride edit today, showcasing a different side of her riding. Shredding Vancouver’s iconic North Shore trails. Ditching the full-face helmet and dual crown fork, Hemstreet rolls frame wearing an open face lid and piloting a single crown setup. Leaner, looser and clearly having a blast.

It’s not the kit we’re used to seeing her in, but it works.

Fast on the clock, smooth off it

Hemstreet has been flying this season in the elite women’s world cup downhill ranks. She’s consistently finishing inside the top ten and made her way onto the podium in Loudenvielle-Peyragudes and Leogang. She’s currently second overall just behind the legendary Valentina Holl. She also won Hardline in Tasmania. But this video steps away from the stopwatch.

Instead, it’s all about feel—catching backside, pushing into the loam, and floating down chutes with the same precision she brings to race day. It’s a reminder that Hemstreet isn’t just fast—she’s fluid. Watching her ride is a real treat

A love letter to the Shore

Shot entirely on the North Shore, by the Lazy Sundays Studio, the edit pays homage to the technical roots of West Coast freeride. Wet roots, steeps and sniper lines abound, but Hemstreet handles them all with trademark control.

She’s just as comfortable riding for fun as she is racing for points.

Whether it’s world cup speed or Shore-style steeze, Gracey Hemstreet is proving she can do it all—and make it look easy. Sure it’s a Crank Brothers ad and we’re supposed to be paying attention to the Synthesis Alloy 2.0 silver wheels, but we barely even noticed them. Our only complaint about the video? It’s too short! We want to see more Gracey.