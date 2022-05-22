Gracey Hemstreet lands back-to-back World Cup victories with Fort William win
Sunshine Coast racer leads junior women's overall points racePhoto by: Andy Vathis / Norco Bicycles
Gracey Hemstreet is two-for-two in 2022. The Sunshine Coast racer landed her second World Cup win in as many races on Sunday, winning the junior women’s event in Fort William, Scotland.
The Canadian, racing for Norco Factory Team, was second in qualifying on Saturday. On Sunday, Hemstreet pieced together the cleanest run of the junior women’s field to finish in a winning time of 5:37.496.
Phoebe Gale (Canyon Cllctv FMD), Saturday’s fastest qualifier, led early in Sunday’s race. The British rider lost substantial time in the mid-section of the course, but held on for second place at the line.
Aimi Kenyon (Pinkbike Racing) finished third, 6.067 seconds back on the punishingly long Fort William course.
Hemstreet now leads the junior women’s World Cup overall by 20 points. Gale is second, with 100 points to the Canadian’s 120.
Results: 2022 World Cup DH#2 – Fort William, Scotland
Junior Women
|1.
|n°1
|HEMSTREET Gracey
NORCO FACTORY TEAM
|5:37.496
|2.
|n°2
|GALE Phoebe
CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD
|5:40.443
+2.947
|3.
|n°9
|KENYON Aimi
PINKBIKE RACING
|5:43.563
+6.067
|4.
|n°5
|HASTINGS Jenna
PIVOT FACTORY RACING
|5:52.023
+14.527
|5.
|n°15
|BOULADOU Lisa
|6:03.449
+25.953
|6.
|n°4
|HAUGOM Kine
|6:05.999
+28.503
|7.
|n°14
|PRIORI VIALE Sofia
ROGUE RACING – AFTER SKULL TEAM
|6:18.971
+41.475
|8.
|n°6
|DA MOCOGNO Delia
TEAMPROJECT.CH
|6:19.544
+42.048
|9.
|n°8
|ARTZ Emma
NW GRAVITY COLLECTIVE
|6:48.731
+1:11.235
|10.
|n°12
|MCCULLY Bethany
|6:50.037
+1:12.541
|11.
|n°11
|MILLER Riley
COMMENCAL NORTH AMERICA
|6:54.923
+1:17.427
|12.
|n°10
|MCDONOUGH Meghan
|7:03.490
+1:25.994
|n°13
|CAMERON Nina-Yves
|DNS
|n°7
|PETROVSKÁ Vanesa
NS BIKES UR
|DNS
|n°3
|YANKOVA Izabela
GEN-S
|DNS