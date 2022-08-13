Gracey Hemstreet gets call-up to Red Bull from Brandon Semenuk

Gracey Hemstreet is the latest Canadian to get the call-up to Red Bull’s high-profile roster of mountain bikers. The Norco Factory Team member was surprised with the news ahead of Friday’s Whip-Off World Champs at Crankworx Whistler. Presenting the iconic Red Bull helmet? None other than Brandon Semenuk.

“I was just at the top of the whip-off course waiting, and then Brandon just came up to me, and everyone was surrounding us,” the 17-year-old says. “I was thinking ‘oh my god, oh my god’, and then he told me to open the bag and there was the Red Bull helmet there. That was pretty insane! Then I just did some whips and had the best time ever.”

And, if Red Bull does give you wings, Hemstreet put them to good use right away. The Sunshine Coast racer flew to third in Whip-Off Worlds, getting sideways alongside freeride legends like Casey Brown and Vinny Armstrong.

After a Friday focused on fun and good vibes, Hemstreet is back between the tape on Sunday Crankworx wraps up with the Canadian Open DH.

“I’m super psyched,” Hemstreet said of Sunday’s race. “Especially with downhill – it’s my thing. I’m just really excited. We will start with practice tomorrow and see how it goes.”

From Crankworx, Hemstreet heads back overseas to UCI mountain bike world championships in Les Gets, France in the later half of August.

Hemstreet is the latest, but not the only Canadian downhiller joining Red Bull in the last year. Finn Iles welcomed Jackson Goldstone to the team with is own surprise helmet.