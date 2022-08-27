Home > MTB

Gracey Hemstreet silver at world championships

Crashes derail Goldstone's title run

Gracey Hemstreet Photo by: Adam Walker / The Cycling Co.
August 27, 2022
Tricky course conditions made for interesting juniors racing at 2022 world championships in Les Gets, France on Saturday.

Gracey Hemstreet led the Canadian effort with a silver medal in the junior women’s downhill. It’s the Sunshine Coast racer’s second world championships medal, and one better than the bronze she earned in Val di Sole, Italy in 2021. Joy Atalla finished 11th in the junior women’s race.

On the men’s side, Jackson Goldstone’s defense of his 2021 junior men’s title was derailed by two crashes in his race run. The Syndicate racer took two slides on the Les Gets course. While still in touch after the first crash, a second, extended slide put him back in 14th in the standings.

Bodhi Kuhn was the top Canadian man in the junior category. The Rossland, B.C. racer finished fifth behind new world champion Jordan Williams of Great Britain. Marcus Goguen added a 13th place for Canada, just ahead of Goldstone. Coen Skrypnek added a 25th. Wei Tien Ho and Max Halchuck qualified but were unable to start the final.

Results: 2022 mountain bike world championships – Les Gets, France

Junior Women’s Downhill

1 4 HASTINGS Jenna NZL 4:18.541
2 2 HEMSTREET Gracey CAN +1.870
3 6 ROA SANCHEZ Valentina COL +15.944
4 7 KENYON Aimi GBR +19.605
5 5 BOULADOU Lisa FRA +20.031
6 18 EMPEY Elise AUS +22.149
7 3 GALE Phoebe GBR +27.130
8 10 LASSUS Alizes FRA +43.346
9 15 DE NOOYER Elle AUS +44.603
10 21 FLAVELL Caitlin NZL +47.859
11 14 ATTALLA Joy CAN +48.340
12 20 MCCULLY Bethany GBR +52.427
13 19 LANGLOIS Suzy FRA +56.695
14 11 MIELKE Connor AUS +1:46.746
1 YANKOVA Izabela BUL DNF

Junior Men’s Downhill

1 2 WILLIAMS Jordan GBR 3:28.324
2 7 MEIER-SMITH Remy AUS +5.916
3 4 CAPPELLO Davide ITA +7.697
4 8 PINKERTON Ryan USA +7.720
5 9 KUHN Bodhi CAN +9.453
6 40 KIM Sascha AUS +10.288
7 6 HOLGUIN VILLA Sebastian COL +10.797
8 32 MARINI Hugo FRA +12.013
9 10 VIARDOT Kimi FRA +12.603
10 49 DRISCOLL Andrew USA +13.818
11 15 PIERCY Jack GBR +13.911
12 33 WAYMAN Alex NZL +14.007
13 55 GOGUEN Marcus CAN +15.409
14 1 GOLDSTONE Jackson CAN +15.880
15 14 FRANCOZ Alix FRA +17.524
16 19 BECK Cameron NZL +17.948
17 24 ABELLA Léo FRA +18.633
18 43 ARNOLD Nico NZL +20.131
19 22 MARTIN Loïc FRA +20.389
20 16 BRODIE William GBR +21.312