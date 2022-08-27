Gracey Hemstreet silver at world championships

Tricky course conditions made for interesting juniors racing at 2022 world championships in Les Gets, France on Saturday.

Gracey Hemstreet led the Canadian effort with a silver medal in the junior women’s downhill. It’s the Sunshine Coast racer’s second world championships medal, and one better than the bronze she earned in Val di Sole, Italy in 2021. Joy Atalla finished 11th in the junior women’s race.

On the men’s side, Jackson Goldstone’s defense of his 2021 junior men’s title was derailed by two crashes in his race run. The Syndicate racer took two slides on the Les Gets course. While still in touch after the first crash, a second, extended slide put him back in 14th in the standings.

Bodhi Kuhn was the top Canadian man in the junior category. The Rossland, B.C. racer finished fifth behind new world champion Jordan Williams of Great Britain. Marcus Goguen added a 13th place for Canada, just ahead of Goldstone. Coen Skrypnek added a 25th. Wei Tien Ho and Max Halchuck qualified but were unable to start the final.

Results: 2022 mountain bike world championships – Les Gets, France

Junior Women’s Downhill

Junior Men’s Downhill