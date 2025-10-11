Gracey Hemstreet updates after wild Mont-Sainte-Anne crash

Gracey Hemstreet stood on the podium at the end of the day in Mont-Sainte-Anne, but it wasn’t the last run of the season the Sunshine Coast racer would have hoped for.

Hemstreet was leading at the intermediate splits, though with a couple close calls, and was just metres from the finish line in Quebec. That all went sideways on the final jumps. The Canadian had an awkward landing and went flying into the crowd gathered trackside for World Cup finals.

Despite the visually dramatic crash, the Norco racer said she’s OK. Sore, but ok.

Second overall after an amazing season

It’s an unfortunate end to what is still very much an incredible season for the Canadian. A series of World Cup wins, her first as an elite, catapulted Hemstreet onto the elite women’s overall podium.

Standing next to the dominant Vali Höll, Hemstreet earned second overall for the 2025 season. A remarkable achievement for the young Canadian.

The Mont-Sainte-Anne podium ceremonies (and, uh, afterparty) cap off what is a historic season for Canada’s downhill program. Just hours after Hemstreet’s run, Jackson Goldstone won the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup and, with that, the season overall title.

It’s an exciting end to the 2025 season. We can’t wait to see what Hemstreet, Goldstone and the rest of the Canadians can do in 2026!