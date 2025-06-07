Gracey Hemstreet wins back-to-back world cups with Leogang downhill victory

Gracey Hemstreet is on a tear. The Norco Race Division rider backed up her historic win in Loudenvielle-Peyragudes with another elite women’s downhill world cup victory Saturday morning in Leogang, Austria—her second in as many weeks.

Racing on one of the most technical tracks on the circuit, Hemstreet rode a composed, aggressive run on the legendary course to edge out her competition and prove that last weekend’s win was no fluke. With slick roots, high-speed sections and tight line choices, Leogang is a track that rewards nerves of steel—and Hemstreet had them in spades.

The victory marks her second career elite world cup win and her first time going back-to-back at the sport’s highest level. She now sits firmly in the top tier of the overall standings, keeping the momentum rolling as the WHOOP UCI mountain bike world series heads into the middle of the season.



A new chapter for Canadian downhill

Hemstreet’s rise is a massive milestone for Canadian downhill racing. This marks Canada’s 50th win in the World Cup. With Finn Iles and Jackson Goldstone already flying the flag in the men’s field, Hemstreet’s breakthrough adds another layer of depth to the country’s presence on the world stage.

It also signals a changing of the guard in elite women’s DH, with Hemstreet now a consistent podium threat—and proving she can win on back-to-back weekends in wildly different conditions.

With her confidence peaking and her lines dialled, the Sunshine Coast rider has quickly gone from underdog to title contender. And after two straight wins, it’s clear: Gracey Hemstreet isn’t done yet. The Canadian racer takes her second elite women’s world cup win in a row, solidifying her place among the sport’s top riders.

Hemstreet’s calm under pressure, technical finesse, and raw speed have made her one of the most exciting riders to watch this season. With more steep tracks and big venues ahead, the Canadian standout is now a serious threat for the overall title.