Gracey Hemstreet wins Lourdes World Cup

Sunshine Coast junior Gracey Hemstreet wasted no time in claiming her first World Cup win in 2022. The Norco Factory Team new signing stormed to victory by a massive 6.3-second margin on Sunday in Lourdes, France.

After starting her first junior season late due to injury, Hemstreet stormed back to earn several podiums in 2021. This year, the Canadian started the season healthy and fast. The Seschelt, B.C. rider was second behind Canyon Cllctv FMD’s Phebe Gale in seeding on Saturday. On Sunday, Hemstreet reversed that. to claim the win.

Phoebe Gale finished second, 6.307 seconds back. Reigning junior world champion Izabela Yankova (Gen-S) takes third, 8.585 seconds behind Hemstreet’s winning time.

Hemstreet’s win arrives just an hour after fellow B.C. racer, Jackson Goldstone earned his first win of 2022. Goldstone, the current junior men’s world champion, wore his rainbow jersey to the top podium step of the junior men’s race.

Junior Results: DH World Cup #1 – Lourdes France

Junior Women