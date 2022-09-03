Gracey Hemstreet wins her final World Cup as a junior

Gracey Hemstreet ended her junior career on a high note on Saturday, winning the jr. women’s downhill race on the brutally hard Val di Sole course.

Hemstreet (Norco Factory Team) takes the final World Cup win of 2022 by a very-solid 3.634 seconds over 2021 junior women’s world champion, Izabela Yankova (Gen-S) and current champ Jenna Hastings (Pivot Factory Racing).

Val di sole is Hemstreet’s fifth win in eight World Cup races this year. It adds on top of victories at Snowshoe, Lenzerheide, Fort William and the season opener in Lourdes, France. Between that, Hemstreet stopped back in Canada to pick up the junior women’s national championship sleeve at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort.

Fernie, B.C.’s Joy Attalla (Dunbar) ends her season on a high note, too, taking her best World Cup result in eighth.

Junior Men

Jackson Goldstone (Syndicate) led through three splits on Saturday, only to fall behind near the bottom and finish off the podium in fourth. The Canadian already had the World Cup title locked up coming into Val di Sole, though, so keeps that trophy. Goldstone also won that series in 2021.

Bodhi Kuhn of Rossland, B.C. grabs another top-10 finish, placing sixth. Tegan Cruz (Rockshox Trek) adds an 11th place to his excellent season.

Jordan Williams (Madison Saracen) lands his first World Cup win in the rainbow stripes of junior men’s world champion. The Brit set the days fastest time – junior or elite – in qualifying in Val di Sole on Friday. He backed that up with a nearly 10-second win on Saturday in finals. Ryan Pinkerton (GT Factory Racing) of the U.S.A. followed 9.825 seconds back in second place. Remy Meier-Smith (Propain Factory Racing) takes the final podium position in third.

Results: 2022 World Cup DH #8 – Val di Sole, Italy

Junior Women

1. HEMSTREET Gracey

NORCO FACTORY TEAM 4:42.576

2. YANKOVA Izabela

GEN-S 4:46.210

+3.634 3. HASTINGS Jenna

PIVOT FACTORY RACING 4:50.143

+7.567 4. ROA SANCHEZ Valentina

PROBUILDS RACING 4:52.840

+10.264 5. BOULADOU Lisa

4:57.047

+14.471 6. KENYON Aimi

PINKBIKE RACING 5:08.797

+26.221 7. LANGLOIS Suzy

LES ARCS MOUNTAINBIKE TEAM 5:27.023

+44.447 8. ATTALLA Joy

5:32.926

+50.350 9. PRIORI VIALE Sofia

ROGUE RACING – AFTER SKULL TEAM 5:35.761

+53.185 10. DE NOOYER Elle

5:45.044

+1:02.468 11. FLAVELL Caitlin

YD RACING 5:45.605

+1:03.029 12. MCCULLY Bethany

5:50.809

+1:08.233

Junior Men