Gracey Hemstreet wins World Cups in wild Les Gets mud

Gracey Hemstreet is officially on fire. The Norco Race Division took the top spot in the slop and chaos of Les Gets, France.

Racing in some of the worst conditions of the season, Hemstreet kept it rubber-side down on the greasy French hillside to finish ahead of hometown favourite Marine Cabirou and overall leader Valentina Höll.

Mastering the mud

Heavy rain earlier in the day turned the already-technical Les Gets track into a slippery mess, with roots, ruts and visibility playing major roles in the results. Where others slipped or overcooked corners, Hemstreet stayed calm and clean.

Her run balanced precision with aggression, showing the kind of composed confidence you’d expect from a seasoned World Cup veteran, not a rider in her second year of elite racing.

Climbing the standings, claiming the spotlight

The win propels Hemstreet further up the overall standings and solidifies her as a title contender for 2025. Her consistency this season is incredible: she’s never finished outside the top 8 and has now stood atop the podium in two of the last three races.

DH #6 Les Gets: 1st

DH #5 Loudenvielle: 3rd

DH #4 Val di Sole: 4th

DH #3 Leogang: 1st

DH #2 Bielsko-Biała: 1st

DH #1 Mairiporã: 8th

A new era for Canadian DH

While Jackson Goldstone has been making headlines in the men’s field, Hemstreet is rewriting the script for Canadian women in downhill. Her ability to handle high-speed tracks, tight lines, and massive jumps marks a new era for Canada’s presence in the discipline.

With this win, Hemstreet further cements her place among the world’s best. Her rapid rise through the elite ranks, combined with a calm, fearless riding style, has made her a fan favourite and a serious contender for the overall title.

She’s no longer just a rider to watch—Gracey Hemstreet is the rider to beat. And the season’s not over yet.