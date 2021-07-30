Graham Agassiz bows out of Red Bull Rampage

Red Bull Rampage is coming back for 2021, but one Canadian is opting not to be there. Graham Agassiz announced Thursday that we will be sitting on the sidelines for the freeride contest’s return.

Aggy said his decision is based on not wanting to push too back too fast from injury. The Kamloops, B.C. freerider injured his ankle at the start of 2021.

The decision, Agassiz explained, is based on past experience. In 2018, he competed in the notoriously difficult contest fresh off another injury. “Looking back, I wish I pulled out of that year as I was nowhere close to being mentally and physically ready for the event,” Aggy said of that experience. He added that the decision is as much about respecting other riders as it is his own health. “In the end I felt like I was taking the opportunity away from someone maybe more deserving to be there and compete.”

Agassiz best Red Bull Rampage result came in 2015. That year he was third behind fellow Canadian, and three-time Red Bull Rampage winner, Kurt Sorge and Andreu Lacondeguy.

We’re all wishing Agassiz the best on his road to full recovery.

Graham Agassiz full announcement:

“I’ve made the decision to pull my name from the Rampage wildcard list. Those of you that know me well will understand that this hasn’t been an easy decision for me to make as I’ve always been very passionate when it comes to the event and its evolution.

Back in 2018 I competed after just receiving the green light to start doing push-ups again, I didn’t know how it was going to survive but at the time I felt like I still had to be there and compete. Looking back, I wish I pulled out of that year as I was nowhere close to being mentally and physically ready for the event. In the end I felt like I was taking the opportunity away from someone maybe more deserving to be there and compete. That’s not a good feeling to have that resting on your shoulders and in the back of your mind, especially knowing that the other guys are most likely thinking or feeling the same thing. I pride myself in being the guy that takes the time in helping other riders on and off the bike. Providing the wisdom and knowledge that was passed down to me, as well as helping to create opportunities where I can for any rider. Especially to those that are deserving and that remind me of a younger version of myself being in their shoes.

Coming into the spring of 2021 I sustained a pretty good injury to my ankle. I am back on the horse now but still rehabilitating. My journey and experiences over the years has taught me a lot about my own body and mind, what’s important for myself and my career as a mountain biker. It’s been a tough start to my season but shit happens and right now my focus is on creating rad and captivating content for everyone to appreciate. As well as checking off a couple things on my own bucket list of course! I know I’m probably letting a lot of people down by not competing this year but it’s important to me to not have my career defined by just one event. I’ve accomplished a lot of personal goals at Rampage as well as conquering some inner demons and I’m very proud of that.

I do this because I love it, and because it makes me happy. I get just as much satisfaction watching someone else succeed in their goals as I do accomplishing my own.

Cheers 🍻”