Greg Minnaar finishes DH career in Canada

On a cold, damp Saturday afternoon at Mont Sainte Anne, the jubilant crowd cheered madly as Greg Minnaar made his final UCI World Cup run. Pinned chainsaws and strained throats filled the air. It was a beautiful moment for downhill racing; an expression of deep respect for one that has truly earned the moniker of the GOAT. And while Greg Minnaar’s results of 19th on the day didn’t get him a podium, he was the true star of the weekend.

After the awards were distributed and the champagne was corked much of the crowd headed to the Norco tent to find the legend himself. Still in his muddy race kit, he happily and patiently engaged with fans of all ages. He signed autographs, shook hands and posed for photos with delighted fans (your truly and my son included). It was the end of an era. But for Minnaar, Norco and Canada, in a way, it feels like it’s only the beginning.

A storied career

Minnaar’s career spans an incredible 27 years, beginning in 1997 when he was just 16. Minnaar has 167 World Cup races under his belt and 22 World Cup victories—the most of any male downhill racer. His first World Cup podium was back in 2000 at Vail, Colorado, and since then, he’s become the benchmark for success in mountain biking, scoring an impressive 86 podium finishes throughout his career. He was a world champion four times and his start in 2024 was his 27th start at Mont Sainte Anne. He won here in 2008 and finished second here six times.

The legacy continues

Now, at 43, the South African legend is shifting gears from professional racer to team director. His job? Develop and lead the next generation of gravity-racing stars under Norco‘s banner. And with Gracey Hemstreet taking second place during the weekend, it looks as if downhill stars, both past and present, are starting to align.

Minnaar isn’t really stepping away from racing; he’s stepping into a new role where his experience will be key to shaping the future of the sport. His goal is clear—turn this team into one of the best in the world. And he’ll be doing it from British Columbia, Canada.

Minnaar’s future

Minnaar will now channel his focus into mentoring the next generation of gravity racers. We’ll miss seeing him tearing up World Cup tracks, but we’re excited to watch how his next chapter unfolds. The gravity racing world isn’t losing a legend; it’s gaining a mentor and leader.