Greg Minnaar is ‘Not Done Yet’

How do you end the longest, one of the most successful careers in downhill mountain biking? What could possibly serve as a worthy final season for someone as successful for so long as Greg Minnaar? How do you make sure you go out on top, without quitting too soon? A new documentary, Not Done Yet, tries to answer just that.

Not Done Yet joins Minnaar on his new venture with Norco Race Division as he hunts for the perfect final World Cup season. It’s been a rocky start but, as the title suggests, the season is Not Done Yet.

Greg Minnaar – Not Done Yet

What’s Eurosport say about the South African sensation?

An ever-present of the UCI World Cup circuit since making his debut in 1997, the G.O.A.T is also the focus of a new documentary ‘Not Done Yet’, which follows Minnaar’s quest to end his career on an all-time high. Watch the full documentary now on Eurosport Cycling!

We would like to thank all the contributors, especially Thomas Sandel – Norco Team Videographer, for his superb footage and support throughout the project.