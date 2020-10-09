Greg Minnaar previews Leogang world championships track

“Oh, that didn’t work out so good.”

It’s not often you hear Greg Minnaar utter those words. There’s not much the storied Syndicate rider from South Africa hasn’t seen in his career. The new world championships track in Leogang, though, is throwing plenty of the unexpected at riders. Especially with help from a ton of wet weather.

Practice day for downhill was sunny, and at least no new moisture was falling from the sky. Lines are forming, riders are figuring out the track.

Hold on and join Minnaar for his preview lap of the 2020 downhill world championships track in Leogang, Austria. Then try to imagine the top section covered in Sunday’s forecasted snow!

Greg Minnaar – Leogang Worlds 2020 POV

Bonus: Brook Macdonald also shared his POV run down Leogang’s world champs track. Sunday’s race will be the Bulldog’s second race back after his devastating crash at world championships in 2019 at Mont-Sainte-Anne. It’s amazing to see the Kiwi rider back on the bike and between the tape!