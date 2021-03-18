Greg Minnaar shares struggle with training after COVID diagnosis

After contracting a mild case of COVID-19, Greg Minnaar is sharing his recovery process. That process, even if you’re as fit as an elite athlete, isn’t always easy.

The South African downhill racer is sharing his road to recovery with fans online.

Minnaar, 39, contracted the virus after returning from Europe where he was preparing for the upcoming World Cup season.

“I thought I’d be back training”

“I must be honest, I was pretty fortunate to have a mild dose and recover pretty quickly,” shares Minnaar. But recovering from the virus was just the start.

“I’m at two weeks post-COVID and I thought I’d be back training,” the Syndicate rider adds, “which isn’t the case.”

Minnaar, who won a record-setting 22nd elite men’s downhill World Cup in 2020, is currently working with doctors and trainer to get back into the gym. “It’s not quite what I’m used to,” the South African admits.

To show that COVID can be a struggle at any age, Minnaar is taking fans along in the process.

“I thought I’d share a bit over the next couple weeks on what we’re doing to try keep the heart rate down and let the body fully recover before we return to full steam ahead for this World Cup season.”

You can follow Minnaar’s recovery process on his Instagram. We’re all wishing Greg Minnaar the best with his COVID recovery, and hope to see him join his Syndicate teammates when the 2021 World Cup starts.

This is good reminder that COVID-19 can have a serious impact on your life, even in more minor cases. This is especially true for athletes, whether pros or weekend warriors. If a three-time world champion, coming off of a hugely successful season, can struggle with recovery, anyone can.

Minnaar isn’t alone in experiencing lingering effects. Cyclocross pro rider Lars van der Haar described a similarly long recovery process after contracting the virus in 2020.