Greg Minnaar showed up to Crankworx Whistler with a Norco and a number plate

It’s not every day you stumble across Greg Minnaar’s bike, let alone with a number plate zip-tied to the bars. That’s exactly what happened during Crankworx Whistler, when our photographer borrowed it from Norco for a photo shoot. He quickly snapped a few shots of the four-time downhill world champion’s ride from the Bosch e-MTB Challenge.

According to event results, Minnaar raced the EMTB Bosch Challenge and posted three timed sections before recording a DNF. He clocked 04:13.4, 04:47.2, and 05:00.3 on his timed segments, but didn’t complete all seven stages.

The Norco hook up

The Norco in question looks to be a Sight VLT CX C3. It’s Norco’s 150 mm rear, 160 mm front suspension bike with a mullet wheelset. Greg’s version is kind of stock and kind of pimped out. Stock shocks wouldn’t do for the GOAT of gravity riding of course, so he’s replaced the stock Rock Shox Lyrik with a Fox Factory 36 front shock. The rear is a Fox float x2 2026. The Shimano Deore XT brakes are not stock either, but the 165 mm Praxis cranks are. Since he’s one of the cast at Cast, he has Cast SFX bars, a Cast Greg Minnaar Bel-Air signature saddle, a Cast EFX standard mount stem and Cast Bamba grips. He’s not running the stock tires, nor is he running Cast tires, but he’s got a Maxxis Assegai 29X2.5 (originally his signature tire) up front and a Maxxis Minion DHR II 27.5×2.4 in the rear.

The motor unit looks stock; the Bosch PerformanceLine CX. Which leads us to believe the rest of the motor drive components are also stock.

An interesting build for an interesting and wet race (the eMTB Bosch Challenge ran during Friday’s “atmospheric river”).

Still got it

A DNF doesn’t matter much when it’s Greg Minnaar. Seeing him mixing it up in an e-enduro at Crankworx is a reminder that the guy just loves to ride. So yeah, our photographer only had three minutes to grab a couple shots of the bike. But when it’s Greg Minnaar’s number-plated Norco, that’s time well spent.