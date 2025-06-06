Grouse Bike Park officially open, bringing lift-accessed riding to Vancouver’s North Shore

It’s official—Vancouver’s North Shore finally has a lift-accessed mountain bike park. Today, Grouse Mountain kicked off the inaugural season of Grouse Bike Park. A ribbon-cutting ceremony featured three legends of freeride: Wade Simmons, Brett Tippie and Betty Birrell. The trio marked the beginning of what many are calling a new chapter for the iconic mountain. And a long-overdue addition to one of the sport’s most revered regions.

The park officially opens to the public on Friday, June 6, offering nine new trails designed by Gravity Logic—the same team behind Whistler Bike Park.

Built to ride, built to progress

From the start, Grouse Bike Park was built with progression in mind. The trails range from beginner-friendly greens and intermediate blues to advanced tech and pro lines. A dedicated learning zone includes features like progressive drops, rock rolls and skinnies. All designed to help new riders build confidence before heading up the lift.

All trails are accessed by the Screaming Eagle chairlift, with riders taking the Blue Grouse Gondola or Skyride Tram from the base. The vertical drop isn’t massive—just over 900 feet—but the laps are fast, flowy and ideal for after-work sessions or full-day missions.

“We’re incredibly proud to offer a new way for riders of all skill levels to experience the thrill of mountain biking,” said Grant Wahl, director of mountain operations at Grouse. “It’s built for locals, fueled by Canadian spirit and rooted in the North Shore.”

More than just trails

Grouse has also rolled out bike rentals (featuring Norco Shore builds), coaching programs and Mavericks summer camps for kids aged 7–14. Season passes and day tickets are available in limited quantities, with early demand suggesting the park is going to be a hit.

“We wanted to make it approachable and inclusive,” added Grouse communications manager Emily Leak. “You can bring your family, take lessons, or push your limits—it’s all here.”

And this is just the beginning. Two more trails are scheduled to open by mid-summer, including a jump line and a double-black. Grouse and Gravity Logic are already scouting future expansion.

A new era for the North Shore

With deep roots in the sport and perched above some of Canada’s most iconic trail networks, Grouse Bike Park is more than a convenient new riding option. It’s a symbolic addition to a mountain bike culture that helped define the sport.

And now, at long last, you can take a lift to the top.