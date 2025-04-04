Grouse Mountain Bike Park is opening this summer

For decades, Vancouver’s North Shore has been a mecca for mountain biking. It’s world-famous for gnarly descents and tech-heavy terrain. Without a proper lift-access bike park. That’s about to change.

This summer, Grouse Mountain is launching the North Shore’s first and only lift-accessed bike park. Featuring trails built by Gravity Logic, a progression-friendly design and access via the new Blue Grouse Gondola and Screaming Eagle chairlift, it’s a whole new chapter for riders on the North Shore.

Seven trails and a learning zone to start

Grouse Bike Park will open with seven trails, plus a dedicated learning zone. From flowy greens and blues, the park is designed for everyone—from total beginners to experienced riders looking to squeeze in a few post-work laps. Two more trails are coming mid-summer and more expansion is already on the table.

“We really wanted to make sure this park is accessible to everyone,” says Emily Leak, Grouse Mountain’s communications manager.

Grouse is also building a skill zone at the base, complete with a progressive drop zone, rock rolls, cones and skinnies. Perfect for dialing it in before heading to the lift.

Gondola up, laps for days

To access the trails, riders will take the Blue Grouse Gondola or Skyride Tram up the mountain. Once there, all trails loop back to the Screaming Eagle Chairlift, which will run daily through the summer for continuous laps.

The vertical drop? Just over 900 feet—not Whistler-sized, but plenty of elevation to stack up some solid riding.

Rentals, coaching and Norco Shores

Don’t have a bike? No problem. Grouse will offer Norco Shore rentals in various sizes, along with all the protective gear you’ll need. Coaches will be on site and day camps for kids are in the works. The park is open to riders 6 years and up.

“We’re building this to be approachable and inclusive,” says Leak. “You can bring your family, take lessons, or push your limits—it’s all here.”

Years in the making

While the trail build only broke ground in fall 2023, Grouse has been working behind the scenes on the concept since 2019, when they first reached out to Gravity Logic—the trail-building wizards behind Whistler Bike Park and other iconic zones. Gravity Logic will return this summer to complete the jump line and double-black, and are also helping scout potential new trail additions.

Vancouver’s bike scene just got an upgrade

The bike park marks a major new offering and makes Grouse the closest lift-accessed riding to Vancouver—Whistler is the next closest option.

Season passes will be limited, starting at $299 for kids and $499 for adults, with day tickets available too. Day tickets for adults will be $84 for non-B.C. residents and $69 for locals. The season is expected to run from June through October, depending on snowmelt.