Eliot Jackson starts Grow Cycling Foundation

Eliot Jackson, World Cup downhill racer and Katie Holden are starting a new project: Grow Cycling Foundation. Promoting education, access and opportunities that advance diversity and inclusion in cycling is the goal of Grow Cycling Foundation.

“Grow Cycling Foundation was created in light of the 2020 George Floyd protests and the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement,” says the Foundation’s launch statment. “In recognition that the cycling world is not immune to a culture of exclusivity and racism, the founders felt a need to help focus the call to action within their own community.”

The focus of Grow Cycling Foundation is to create new avenues for inclusive community building and career development in the cycling industry. It is also working to empower existing programs working to tear down the barriers to entry in cycling for marginalized communities.

“With ears on the ground in these communities, Grow Cycling Foundation serves to provide the education, access, and opportunities that directly address the barriers they face. To sustainably and inclusively grow the industry, authentic foundations of diversity must be built from within.”

Investing in areas that create sustainable paths for cycling as a lifelong passion, Grow Cycling Foundation leverages four overlapping pillars: Education, Opportunity, Community & Access, to create solutions that provide entry points at various steps of a cyclist’s journey.

With a dynamic, five-year plan in place, the first initiative of Grow Cycling Foundation is to build a pumptrack in Los Angeles, CA. Grow aims to inspire career paths and involve the local community by using this space for world-class events, community building and programs that teach various cycling industry skills

For more on Grow Cycling Foundation, check out its website. Then follow the Foundation’s work on Instagram as well as Facebook.

Grow Cycling Foundation welcome video