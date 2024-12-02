Gunnar Holmgren joins Trek Factory Racing

Gunnar Holmgren is the latest addition to Trek Factory Racing-Pirelli XC for 2025. The announcement came today via social media channels and the TFR website.

Cycling is in his blood

Gunnar, at 25, is the eldest of five Holmgren siblings. Growing up in a household where both parents raced and coached bikes, competition was second nature. “If we’re playing a board game or cards, no one wants to lose,” Gunnar recalls with a laugh.

Gunnar’s younger sisters, Ava and Isabella, race for Lidl-Trek. Isabella just wrapped up a phenomenal XC season, claiming the U23 XCO and short track world championships.

Racing in the Trek ecosystem alongside his sisters is a dream come true. “Ava, Bella and I, we’ve never been on the same team, really, ever. Just because we’re six years apart, we’re never at the same stage. Like when they were on the club team, I’d moved on by then. So that’s been kind of like a background goal for a while to have the family all together, extended family, too. Ian Ackert, he’s on Trek, too. And then my dad’s team that he runs is sponsored by Trek as well. So there’ll be a home garage full of Trek bikes, and I can’t wait,” Gunnar says.

Chasing new heights

Gunnar is no stranger to top-tier racing. In 2023, he delivered a standout performance at the XC World Cup in Nové Město, finishing eighth in one of the season’s most competitive races. The result secured him a spot at the Paris Olympics with Team Canada.

Joining Trek Factory Racing is Gunnar’s next big leap. “It’s a huge change,” he explains. “New equipment, new coach, new team management—everything is new. But I’m confident. I hit my goals last year and now I want to stand on a podium in a Trek jersey.”

The TFR XC setup is a big draw. With cutting-edge gear, expert mechanics and a tight crew of coaches and support staff, Gunnar is eager to see how far he can go. “The whole team is so dialed… coaching and doctors, nutrition, tech coach, mechanics. Everyone’s talking to each other and figuring out the best plan all around, which is really helpful when you have many people thinking towards that.”

Family affair

For the Holmgrens, cycling has always been more than a sport—it’s a way of life. “We grew up riding as a family, doing local race series for fun,” Gunnar shares. “That foundation made riding a joy, not just about competition.”

This family connection now extends into Trek’s broader network. Alongside his sisters and his father, who runs a Trek-sponsored team, Gunnar says it’s come full circle.

Master of all terrains

Gunnar is a versatile racer who thrives in mountain biking, cyclocross and road disciplines. “I love the challenge of combining speed and strategy,” he says. His thoughtful approach shines on the bike. “I’m calculating but aggressive. I don’t like waiting around—I pin it when the moment’s right.”

This winter, Gunnar returns to cyclocross, a discipline he’s missed. “It’s been four years since I’ve raced ‘cross at Christmas and I’m stoked to dive back in,” he says.

Looking ahead

With his sights set on podiums, Gunnar is ready for what 2025 will bring. “I’ve always looked up to Trek riders. Now, being on this team feels surreal but earned,” he reflects.

From excelling on world-class tracks to sharing laughs with teammates off the bike, Gunnar is ready to bring passion, focus, and heart to the next chapter of his career. Keep an eye out for this rising star as he takes on the world in a Trek jersey—and inspires a new generation of cyclists along the way.