Gunnar Holmgren shines with silver at Pan Am championships

Canada had a fantastic final day at the Pan Am continental mountain bike championships with Gunnar Holmgren earning a silver medal in the elite men’s race and Jocelyn Stel matching that result in the under-23 women’s event.

Gunnar Holmgren adds hardware to a successful week

Gunnar Holmgren earned a third medal at the 2023 Pan American continental mountain bike championships on Sunday. The Canadian raced a high-caliber field in the elite men’s XCO and came away with second place. The silver medal adds to Holmgren’s bronze from Friday’s XCC and a gold medal as part of Canada’s XC Team Relay squad earlier in the week.

Holmgren finished second behind Mexico’s World Cup winner, Jose Gerardo Ulloa Arevalo. Argentina’s Joel Fernando Conteras landed the final podium position, just ahead of Brazil’s Ulan Galinski and Henrique Avancini.

Léandre Bouchard was the next Canadian across the line in sixth. Tyler Orschel added a 21st place finish while Peter Disera crossed the line 30th.

Jennifer Jackson earned Canada’s best result in the elite women’s race. Jackson placed fifth behind race winner Kate Courtney of the U.S.A. Sandra Walter followed for Canada in 10th and Laurie Arseneault 13th.

Stel silver: Under-23 women and men

After finishing 7th in the elite women’s XCC, Jocelyn Stel returned to the under-23 ranks to earn XCO silver on Sunday. Stel placed second behind race winner Maria Flored Garcia of Mexico. Sofia Waite of the U.S.A. followed in third. All three podium finishers crossed the line within one minute of each other.

The silver is Stel’s second medal of 2023 Pan American continental mountain bike championships. Stel was part of Canada’s gold-medal-winning XC Team Relay line-up earlier in the week.

The under-23 men’s XCO was won by Alex Malacarne of Brazil. Canada’s Carter Woods pulled out of the race due to a stomach bug.

Canada’s successful showing in Brazil

Sunday’s results add to a very successful week for Canadian racers at the Pan Am champs in Brazil. The week started with gold in the XC Team Relay for Canada. Holmgren added more hardware and all Canadians raced impressively in Friday’s short track (XCC) event.

Then, on Saturday, Marin Lowe earned a second gold medal for Canada, winning the junior women’s XCO in Brazil.

Replay: Elite Men’s and Women’s XCO – 2023 Pan Am continental mountain bike championships