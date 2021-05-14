Home > MTB

Haley Batten wins muddy Short Track World Cup in Nove Mesto

Batty rides into top 15 while world champ Pauline Ferrand-Prevot crashes out

2021 XCC Nove Mesto Haley Batten Photo by: Red Bull TV
May 14, 2021

The United States’ Haley Batten rode clean to claim her first World Cup win on Friday in Nove Mesto. A significantly changed Short Track course and wet weather caused havoc in the women’s race.

While Batten rode clean, Pauline Ferrand-Prevot wasn’t so lucky. The world champion crashed hard in a rutted section of jumps, and did not finish the short, 20-minute race.

Emily Batty improved her placing from a week ago, riding to 15th in Friday’s XCC.

2021 XCC Nove Mesto Haley Batten
Haley Batten rode proactively to win in her second-ever elite World Cup XCC appearance. Photo: Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool

Mud and Mayhem in Nove Mesto

Nove Mesto’s Short Track race is traditionally a fast and technical 1 km circuit. This year, it is 1.5 km, with the addition of a singletrack climb and rock garden descent. The changes aren’t universally appreciated by the riders, and quickly made an impact on the race.

Knowing positioning would be crucial, Haley Batten (Trinity Racing) and last week’s World Cup XCO winner Loana Lecomte (Masi) quickly made their way to the front. Not far behind, the animator of last week’s XCC, Linda Indergand (Liv) did her best to deal with the added climbing.

Behind the leaders, the group splintered on the first of six laps.

RELATED: Short Track showdown: Van der Poel outkicks Pidcock in Nove Mesto

2021 XCC Nove Mesto Pauline Ferrand Prevot
Pauline Ferrand-Prevot lost balance and crashed on a muddy jump in Nove Mesto. Photo: Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool
World champion crashes out

A lead group quickly formed, including Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Absolute Absalon), Olympic champion Jenny Rissveds (Team 31), Lecomte, Batten, Indergand and Laura Stiggers (Specialized). Evie Richards (Trek Factory Racing) tried her best to hold on.

Three laps in, disaster struck. Ferrand-Prevot crashed hard, catching a muddy rut on the face of a set of two jumps. The world champ hit a blue course marker as she fell, then landed on her saddle. Ferrand-Prevot exited the race and went to hospital to be checked up, but appears to be in good health. It’s the same part of the course that caused problems during XCC racing in 2020, and a little disappointing to see the unnecessarily problematic section still in place.

2021 XCC Nove Mesto Loana Lecomte
Loana Lecomte leads in Nove Mesto. Photo: Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool
Batten vs. Lecomte

While Ferrand Prevot collected herself, it was Lecomte and Batten putting pressure on up front. Rissveds was the lone rider to follow, but by the end of Lap 4, it was just the American and French rider.

On Lap 5, Batten attacked. Lecomte tried to follow, but couldn’t catch the U.S. riders wheel.

Batten, in her second-ever World Cup XCC, had the fields number and takes the win in Nove Mesto.

“I don’t know what to say, still,” an ecstatic Batten said after the finish. “I think I knew I was strong from last weekend.”

2021 XCC Nove Mesto Haley Batten
Haley Batten, thrilled at her first elite World Cup win a week after her first podium. Photo: Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool
Resurgent U.S. XC program

Batten is the second U.S. rider to win the Nove Mesto Short Track World Cup. Chloe Woodruff stood on top of the podium here in 2019. Woodruff was 18th today, one of four U.S. riders in the top 20.

Loana Lecomte rode home to second, and takes over the World Cup leader’s jersey. The French rider seemed happy with the unexpected result, especially after a crash early in the race.

“It was not my plan for today, but it is nice to take this” Lecomte said after. As for her crash, “It is racing, it was only my fault, but it is what happens.”

2021 XCC Nove Mesto Emily Batty
Emily Batty continues moving forward in her return to the front of the elite women’s field. Photo: Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool 

For Canadians, Emily Batty continued her forward march in the women’s field. The Ontario racer moved up to 15th for her new Canyon squad. Haley Smith finishes 37th, the only other Canadian racing on Friday.

Results: Elite Women XCC World Cup – Nove Mesto, Czech Republic – May 14, 2021

1.
BATTEN Haley (TRINITY RACING MTB)
 23:35
2.
* LECOMTE Loana (MASSI)
 23:51
+16
3.
RISSVEDS Jenny
 23:56
+21
4.
LAST Annie
 23:56
+21
5.
INDERGAND Linda (LIV FACTORY RACING)
 23:58
+23
6.
* STIGGER Laura (SPECIALIZED RACING)
 24:03
+28
7.
RICHARDS Evie (TREK FACTORY RACING XC)
 24:11
+36
8.
FREI Sina (SPECIALIZED RACING)
 24:23
+48
9.
COURTNEY Kate (SCOTT-SRAM MTB RACING TEAM)
 24:24
+49
10.
TAUBER Anne (CST POSTNL BAFANG MTB RACING TEAM)
 24:26
+51
11.
TERPSTRA Anne (GHOST FACTORY RACING)
 24:39
+1:04
12.
MCCONNELL Rebecca (PRIMAFLOR MONDRAKER XSAUCE)
 24:45
+1:10
13.
BERTA Martina (SANTA CRUZ FSA MTB PRO TEAM)
 24:46
+1:11
14.
WLOSZCZOWSKA Maja (KROSS ORLEN CYCLING TEAM)
 24:49
+1:14
15.
BATTY Emily (CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM)
 24:55
+1:20
16.
STRAUSS Mariske (CST POSTNL BAFANG MTB RACING TEAM)
 24:59
+1:24
17.
CAMPUZANO CHAVEZ PEON Daniela
 25:15
+1:40
18.
WOODRUFF Chloe
 25:17
+1:42
19.
KELLER Alessandra (THÖMUS RN SWISS BIKE TEAM)
 25:17
+1:42
20.
HUCK Erin
 25:18
+1:43
21.
VON BERSWORDT Sophie (JB BRUNEX SUPERIOR FACTORY RACING)
 25:18
+1:43
22.
LOIV Janika
 25:20
+1:45
23.
KOLLER Nicole (GHOST FACTORY RACING)
 25:21
+1:46
24.
* EIBL Ronja (ALPECIN – FENIX)
 25:21
+1:46
25.
LECHNER Eva (TRINX FACTORY TEAM)
 25:21
+1:46
26.
GERAULT Lena (VCA ANJOS ASTERION)
 25:24
+1:49
27.
BENKO Barbara (MALOJA PUSHBIKERS MTB)
 25:26
+1:51
28.
CABELICKA Jitka (GAPP SYSTEM – KOLOFIX MTB RACING TEAM)
 25:33
+1:58
29.
GOMEZ VILLAFANE Sofia
 25:41
+2:06
30.
GARCIA MARTINEZ Rocio Del Alba (BH TEMPLO CAFÉS UCC)
 25:43
+2:08
31.
BRANDAU Elisabeth
 25:46
+2:11
32.
DAVISON Lea
 25:50
+2:15
33.
LILL Candice
 25:52
+2:17
34.
FORCHINI Ramona (JB BRUNEX SUPERIOR FACTORY RACING)
 25:52
+2:17
35.
NEFF Jolanda (TREK FACTORY RACING XC)
 26:09
+2:34
36.
SHORT Isla
 26:30
+2:55
37.
SMITH Haley (NORCO FACTORY TEAM XC)
 26:44
+3:09
38.
ZAKELJ Tanja (UNIOR – SINTER)
 18:17
+2:37
DNF
FERRAND PREVOT Pauline (ABSOLUTE-ABSALON – BMC)
 8:26
+1