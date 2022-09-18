Haley Smith fifth at 39th annual Chequamegon MTB festival

As far as the history of mountain biking goes, Chequamegon MTB Festival is one of the, if not the longest-running race at this point. Started way back in 1983, the Wisconsin festival is still going strong in a new decade and new century.

On Saturday, Canada’s Haley Smith was also going strong, finishing fifth in the XC classic. U.S. World Cup racer Savilia Blunk (Orange Seal) stormed to the win in soaking wet course conditions, with Rose Grant and Kelsey Urban in second and third. Smith finished close on their heels at the penultimate Life Time Grand Prix series event.

Smith was the third-fastest of the Life Time athletes, keeping her in the running for the series title with one event remaining. She continues to lead over Sarah Sturm and Sofia Gomez Villafane.

On the men’s side, Bradyn Lange edged out Riley Amos and Alexey Vermeulen to take the win. Just three seconds separated the top three riders after two hours and five minutes of racing.

Andrew L’Esperance led the Canadian men in 11th. Adam Roberge followed 3:30 back in 15th.

Full results for all categories are up on the Chequemegon MTB Festival website.