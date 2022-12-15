Home > Gravel

Haley Smith headlines 2023 Life Time Grand Prix roster

Four Canadians on 70-rider roster for second season of U.S. mixed-discipline series

Photo by: Life Time
December 15, 2022
Share on SMS

Life Time announced the 70 riders who will contest its 2023 Grand Prix series. The expanded rider list includes four Canadians. For its second year, Life Time Grand Prix attracted a more international field, though it is still primarily made up of North American athletes.

Haley Smith on the top step of the 2022 Life Time Grand Prix podium. Photo: Linda Guerrette

Haley Smith aims to defend Grand Prix crown

Haley Smith, winner of the inaugural Life Time Grand Prix, is back to defend her 2022 title next season. She is the lone Canadian in the elite women’s field.

“I believe this style of event is the future of the sport. It’s refreshing and motivating to be part of an event style that is focused on mass participation and getting more people involved at all levels of ability,” Smith says of her experience at the 2022 Life Time Grand Prix. I very much think pros have a role to play in this equation, and part of my purpose is to inspire people of all abilities to take up bike riding. These events accomplish just that!”

RELATED: Haley Smith finds consistency (amid chaotic mass starts) on road to Life Time Grand Prix victory

Smith will face a strong field of challengers, returning and new. They include Sarah Sturm (Durango, Colo.) and Sofia Gomez Villafane (Heber City, Utah), runners-up in 2022, are back. As are Alexis Skarda and Hannah Otto. Among the new faces is U.S. cyclocross powerhouse Raylyn Nuss (St. Louis, Miss.).

Rob Britton and Andrew L'Esperance ride in the Gravel Explorer XLT
Britton leads out L’Esperance at the 2022 BC Bike Race Gravel Explorer in between Grand Prix events. Photo: Chris Stenberg

Canadian trio take on men’s field

The three returning Canadians on the 2023 Grand Prix list all finished in the top 10 in 2022. Andrew L’Esperance finished sixth, the fastest Canuck. Retired World Tour road racer Rob Britton tied with Quebec gravel specialist Rob Adam Roberge on points, with Roberge taking the seventh spot overall and Brittion eighth.

“The previous season helped to confirm the choice I made to leave road racing behind and really helped to regain the hunger to train and hustle again,” said 38-year-old Britton of his return to the 2023 Grand Prix.

The Canuck trio will face off against returning champion, Keegan Swenson. The Utah racer dominated the 2022 Grand Prix series. Both runners-up, Colorado’s duo of Russell Finsterwald and Alexey Vermeulen return to try unseat Swenson. As are Lachlan Morton, Peter Stetina and Payson McElveen.

Matt Beers races with Christopher Blevins during stage 4 of the 2022 Absa Cape Epic mountain bike stage race. Photo by Nick Muzik/Cape Epic

Grand Prix gets international

New for 2023 is a more international feel to the Life Time Grand Prix. Where the first year was mainly North American riders, there are riders from Australia, South Africa, England, Switzerland and France signed up in 2023.

“For myself coming from Australia it means opportunity,” says 27-year-old Australian Tasman Nankervis of Bendigo, Aus., “for the athletes like myself who don’t fit the XCO World Cup or the Road World Tour constraints and who finds more enjoyment competing where the people are, in mass participation events.”

Riders from outside North America include Ella Bloor (Kingston, Aus.), Catherine Colyn (Paarl, S.A.), Emma Grant (Reading, Eng.), Caroline Mani (Besancon, Fra.) and Danielle Shrosbree (London, Eng.) on the women’s side. Konny Looser (Hinwil, Sui.), Brendan Johnston (Canberra, Aus.) and Cape Epic XC stage race veteran Matthew Beers (Cape Town, S.A.) join Nankervis in the men’s field.

2023 Life Time Grand Prix racing kicks off April 22 with the Fuego XL cross country mountain bike event at Sea Otter Classic. Check out the full 70-rider roster below.

Athletes: 2023 Life Time Grand Prix

Men

Matthew Beers
John Borstelmann
Robert Britton
Eric Brunner
Zach Calton
Griffin Easter
Russell Finsterwald
Howard Grotts
Lance Haidet
Alex Howes
Dylan Johnson
Brendan Johnston
Andrew L’Esperance
Bradyn Lange
Taylor Lideen
Konny Looser
Payson McElveen
Lachlan Morton
Tasman Nankervis
Logan Owen
Cole Paton
Kiel Reijnen
Adam Roberge
Nathan Spratt
Peter Stetina
Keegan Swenson
Kyle Trudeau
Alexey Vermeulen
Kerry Werner
Brennan Wertz
Tobin Ortenblad
Innokenty Zavyalov
Ryan Standish
Jack Odron
Ian
Lopez De San Roman

Women

Crystal Anthony
Ella Bloor
Chelsea Bolton
Ellen Campbell
Catherine Colyn
Lauren De Crescenzo
Rebecca Fahringer
Maude Farrell
Sofia Gomez Villafane
Emma Grant
Isabella Hyser
Heather Jackson
Isabel King
Caroline Mani
Holly Mathews
Sarah Max
Deanna Mayles
Julie Momber
Jessica Mullins
Angela Naeth
Emily Newsom
Raylyn Nuss
Paige Onweller
Hannah Otto
Jenna Rinehart
Hannah Shell
Danielle Shrosbree
Alexis Skarda
Haley Smith
Sarah Sturm
Starla Teddergreen
Caroline Tory
Leah Van der Linden
Ruth Winder
Anna Yamauchi

Words