Haley Smith headlines 2023 Life Time Grand Prix roster

Life Time announced the 70 riders who will contest its 2023 Grand Prix series. The expanded rider list includes four Canadians. For its second year, Life Time Grand Prix attracted a more international field, though it is still primarily made up of North American athletes.

Haley Smith aims to defend Grand Prix crown

Haley Smith, winner of the inaugural Life Time Grand Prix, is back to defend her 2022 title next season. She is the lone Canadian in the elite women’s field.

“I believe this style of event is the future of the sport. It’s refreshing and motivating to be part of an event style that is focused on mass participation and getting more people involved at all levels of ability,” Smith says of her experience at the 2022 Life Time Grand Prix. I very much think pros have a role to play in this equation, and part of my purpose is to inspire people of all abilities to take up bike riding. These events accomplish just that!”

Smith will face a strong field of challengers, returning and new. They include Sarah Sturm (Durango, Colo.) and Sofia Gomez Villafane (Heber City, Utah), runners-up in 2022, are back. As are Alexis Skarda and Hannah Otto. Among the new faces is U.S. cyclocross powerhouse Raylyn Nuss (St. Louis, Miss.).

Canadian trio take on men’s field

The three returning Canadians on the 2023 Grand Prix list all finished in the top 10 in 2022. Andrew L’Esperance finished sixth, the fastest Canuck. Retired World Tour road racer Rob Britton tied with Quebec gravel specialist Rob Adam Roberge on points, with Roberge taking the seventh spot overall and Brittion eighth.

“The previous season helped to confirm the choice I made to leave road racing behind and really helped to regain the hunger to train and hustle again,” said 38-year-old Britton of his return to the 2023 Grand Prix.

The Canuck trio will face off against returning champion, Keegan Swenson. The Utah racer dominated the 2022 Grand Prix series. Both runners-up, Colorado’s duo of Russell Finsterwald and Alexey Vermeulen return to try unseat Swenson. As are Lachlan Morton, Peter Stetina and Payson McElveen.

Grand Prix gets international

New for 2023 is a more international feel to the Life Time Grand Prix. Where the first year was mainly North American riders, there are riders from Australia, South Africa, England, Switzerland and France signed up in 2023.

“For myself coming from Australia it means opportunity,” says 27-year-old Australian Tasman Nankervis of Bendigo, Aus., “for the athletes like myself who don’t fit the XCO World Cup or the Road World Tour constraints and who finds more enjoyment competing where the people are, in mass participation events.”

Riders from outside North America include Ella Bloor (Kingston, Aus.), Catherine Colyn (Paarl, S.A.), Emma Grant (Reading, Eng.), Caroline Mani (Besancon, Fra.) and Danielle Shrosbree (London, Eng.) on the women’s side. Konny Looser (Hinwil, Sui.), Brendan Johnston (Canberra, Aus.) and Cape Epic XC stage race veteran Matthew Beers (Cape Town, S.A.) join Nankervis in the men’s field.

2023 Life Time Grand Prix racing kicks off April 22 with the Fuego XL cross country mountain bike event at Sea Otter Classic. Check out the full 70-rider roster below.

Athletes: 2023 Life Time Grand Prix

Men

Matthew Beers John Borstelmann Robert Britton Eric Brunner Zach Calton Griffin Easter Russell Finsterwald Howard Grotts Lance Haidet Alex Howes Dylan Johnson Brendan Johnston Andrew L’Esperance Bradyn Lange Taylor Lideen Konny Looser Payson McElveen Lachlan Morton Tasman Nankervis Logan Owen Cole Paton Kiel Reijnen Adam Roberge Nathan Spratt Peter Stetina Keegan Swenson Kyle Trudeau Alexey Vermeulen Kerry Werner Brennan Wertz Tobin Ortenblad Innokenty Zavyalov Ryan Standish Jack Odron Ian Lopez De San Roman

Women

Crystal Anthony Ella Bloor Chelsea Bolton Ellen Campbell Catherine Colyn Lauren De Crescenzo Rebecca Fahringer Maude Farrell Sofia Gomez Villafane Emma Grant Isabella Hyser Heather Jackson Isabel King Caroline Mani Holly Mathews Sarah Max Deanna Mayles Julie Momber Jessica Mullins Angela Naeth Emily Newsom Raylyn Nuss Paige Onweller Hannah Otto Jenna Rinehart Hannah Shell Danielle Shrosbree Alexis Skarda Haley Smith Sarah Sturm Starla Teddergreen Caroline Tory Leah Van der Linden Ruth Winder Anna Yamauchi

