Halifax’s new $90,000 jump park will have to wait for spring

When I call Dirt Love owner Devon White, he’s in the middle of what he calls “chaos.” He’s just left the lawyer’s office after buying a house, met with his accountant, chatted with a real estate agent to sell his tiny home and found out his dog has cancer. It’s the off-season, technically, but it sure doesn’t sound like a break.

On top of all that, Halifax riders are waiting for him to finish their new bike park.

“I kind of had to push back,” White says. “Cause I just think it’s a poor representation of our work, bad look on the city, bad look on the councillor, and yeah, now I’m gonna open it in the spring.”

The price tag is roughly $90,000 once you add his $48,000 contract to about $42,000 worth of dirt and materials supplied by the Halifax Regional Municipality. For that, Clayton Park, the most densely populated area in Halifax, is getting a compact gravity playground that should keep kids and core riders busy from after school until dark.

A gravity-fed park tucked into the suburbs

The new park sits on about an acre of land, roughly 42,000 square feet, in Clayton Park. Instead of a flat pad like a typical asphalt pump track, White got something trail builders always love to see on a site plan: an actual hill.

“We have a gravity fed pump line, a green and blue jump line and then a black jump line,” he says. “It’s a pretty small park.”

The biggest jumps? “Five to six ft tall with like 10–12 foot gaps,” White says. “They’re tabletops. I wish they were gaps. Maybe one day.”

Compared with the $240,000 Eastern Passage dirt jump park he built last summer, the Clayton Park project is leaner. Less material, fewer features, but still a proper set of lines stacked into a neighbourhood that has never had anything like this.

“Compared to the other one, far less features, far less material,” he says. “This one’s there was a hill on site, so we’re able to manipulate the hill a lot. So I guess that’s kind of where I try and get more value; I utilize everything we can off the site.”

Even with the city supplying dirt and some materials, Devon figures HRM is getting a deal.

“They’re getting a good value,” he says. “I’m undercharging. It maybe gives some communities a false hope.”

Why he refused to “just open it”

The thing about dirt is it doesn’t care about deadlines. It cares about time and weather. White and his crew pushed late into the fall to get Clayton Park ready, but then the rain hit.

“We were probably like 95 per cent done and then it rained for about two weeks,” he says. “Because the dirt didn’t get to harden and seal, it’s probably going to take a lot of winter damage. The grass hasn’t all got to take yet either.”

The city wanted it open anyway. White said no.

Instead of cutting a ribbon on a half-baked park and watching it get hammered into ruts before the first frost, White walked away. He figures there’s about two weeks of work left in the spring once the ground dries and the worst of the winter damage is repaired.

“That’ll be first on the agenda for spring, so hopefully sometime in April,” he says.

Eastern Passage proved what a dirt park can do

If there’s any doubt about whether Halifax will actually use another dirt jump park, White only has to point to Eastern Passage. They left a camera running there to see who actually showed up.

“We were seeing regularly 50 people on a weekday evening,” he says. “Some days we counted 150 people there.”

The most surprising thing wasn’t the core MTB crowd. It was who else was using it.

“It’s not necessarily the demographic I thought it would be,” White says. “The amount of 10-year-olds on Supercycles is amazing. And they’re clearing the jumps with ease already. Less core riders, more kids. And the kids are developing very quickly.”

The city has even started talking about adding lights to Eastern Passage.

Spring opening, big jumps and bigger plans

If everything goes to plan, Clayton Park will open sometime in April. White wants the grand opening to be more than a ribbon cutting. He wants a packed hill.

“We’ll host another opening for that one, purely to try and help educate, create awareness, maybe inspire some kids,” he says.

He’s already thinking like a promoter.

“I just ordered a, bunch of signs. I’m going to put them up in front of every school within like a 5 km range,” he says. “And really just try and bring as many people there as possible. I think it’s awesome to do because then kids get to see how it can really get used.”

The plan is simple: let kids watch good riders hit the big line, let them see what’s possible, then turn them loose to figure it out for themselves.

Eastern Passage showed what happens when you drop a proper dirt park into a community with nothing like it. Clayton Park is the next test. A gravity-fed pump line, three jump lines and a price tag around $90,000 might not sound like much on paper in a world of million-dollar pump tracks.

But if you ask White, the value isn’t just measured in square footage of shaped dirt.

“These kids are developing active habits, right from age three, without even knowing it,” he says. “And they’re developing these riding skills at three-years-old and not realizing it.”

And in Halifax, that’s exactly what he wished for as a kid. A place to ride.