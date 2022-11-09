Hannah Otto sets FKT on The Whole Enchilada

The Whole Enchilada, Utah’s iconic and epic trail, seems to be in the news a lot lately. First, Brayden Bringhurst dropped jaws by riding up the whole technical descent in 8600FT. Now, Hannah Otto is putting her own spin on the trail. The U.S. cross country racer – and Leadville 100 winner – set a FKT for riding up to and then down The Whole Enchilada.

Unlike Bringhurst, Otto (wisely) takes the road and double-track route up. But that is still an epic loop with some intimidating stats. It’s an 89-km effort with 2,442 metres of elevation gain – and loss – along the way. More important than the absolute amount of climbing is the elevation this route takes place at. Otto’s ride starts at 1,200 metres and climbs over 2,000 by km 20. The route tops out in the thin, thin air at 3,397 metres.

The exact route is on Strava, if you’re interested in taking more than a bite out of The Whole Enchilada FKT yourself.

The Whole Enchilada Trail: Hannah Otto’s FKT Ride

What’s Competitive Cyclist say about this impressive FKT?

Moab’s Whole Enchilada MTB trail is one of the best rides you can ever experience on two wheels. There’s high alpine forest singletrack, an expansive meadow overlooking colossal red rock monuments, and extensive slickrock tech riding, all while dropping 8,000’ from the La Sal mountains to the Colorado River. But that’s not the entire Whole Enchilada that Leadville winner Hannah Otto wants you to ride. It’s missing the climb up to earn that jaw-dropping scenery.

Taking off from the streets of Moab, Hannah raced up the paved roads and forest fire roads to the top of the iconic trailhead and back to town, absolutely smashing an all-new FKT (fastest know time) while at it.

Experience this lesser-known take on the Whole Enchilada for yourself, and ride Hannah’s official route.

Hannah’s Official FKT Stats

55.27 miles

8,011 feet of elevation gain

Lowest Elevation: 4,004 feet

Highest Elevation: 11,146 feet

Finishing Time: 5 hours 50 minutes and 38 seconds