Happy birthday! #longlivechainsaw

With November 25th being Stevie Smith’s birthday, Forbidden Bike Company dropped a teaser for an upcoming video; A Letter to Stevie. It’s a short video documentary featuring Brook MacDonald (who shares Stevie‘s birthday) on some of Stevie’s old tracks.

Dropping December third at 9am PST the doc was filmed by Max McCulloch and Liam Morgan.

The Instagram teaser features some words from Brooke. ⁠

“Dear Stevie,⁠

⁠

Today is our birthday, and with that, I wanted to share to the world how much I miss you. I’m so excited to show what we’ve created for you on your home trails. I got to spend a good amount of time on the island and I felt so connected to you. Being able to ride the trails you grew up on brought me so much freedom, and I gave my all just to try and ride them how you would have rode them: fast, aggressive, and never half-assed. I miss the ankle socks, your gapped-tooth smile, the love you had for your community, the big kind-hearted teddy bear you were, and I’ve just been lucky enough to know you and do life with you. Today is all about you Stevie and I hope I’ve made you proud.⁠”⁠

Stay tuned. We can’t wait to see this.