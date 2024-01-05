Harriet Burbidge-Smith joins Canyon Cllctv

Australian freerider Harriet “Haz” Burbidge-Smith is joining the Canyon Cllctv. The 27-year-old has a busy year planned out, starting with Red Bull Hardline’s first stop in Maydena Bike Park. The former BMX racer will also hit up Darkfest and Crankworx World Tour stops on her new fleet of bikes.

“I have fun on big jumps and I’m pushing myself to progress towards even bigger tricks, but I still love head-to-head racing too. So I’m asking for a lot from my bike and from my sponsors. The bikes and kit I use take a battering,” says Harriet Burbidge-Smith

Those bikes will include Canyon Stitched 720 and 360 for dirt jumps and slopestle, and a Torque long-travel rig for bike park days and big Hardline hits.

Haz will also continue her work pushing women’s freeride into new territory, whether on the bike or with a shovel. “I grew up without opportunities or even knowing how to get into Freeride, so it was never a path until recent years. I’m determined to change that,” says Burbidge-Smith.

Haz will also be organizing a progression camp again this year, helping other women get more involved with all sides of the sport, from digging and building trails to learning new features, skills and tricks.