Harriet Burbidge-Smith out of Red Bull Rampage after practice crash

Another pre-event favourite is out of today’s Red Bull Rampage women’s competition. Harriet Burbidge-Smith crashed in a practice run the night before Friday’s competition. While the Australian says she only sustained a minor shoulder injury, the demands of Rampage meant it wasn’t safe to drop in today.

Its an unfortunate update from Burbidge-Smith, a past Crankworx Slopestyle podium finisher in Rotorua and general free ride badass, appearing at Swatch Nines and DarkFest events.

Burbidge-Smith joins Canada’s Casey Brown and Vaea Verbeeck on the injured list. The U.S.’s CJ Selig is also out of today’s competition after an injury in the days leading up to the event.

If you’re not already, here’s how to watch 2025 Red Bull Rampage – women’s and men’s – live right now or on demand.