Hayden Zablotny earns a spot at Red Bull Rampage 2025

goodHayden Zablotny has spent the last two years digging at Rampage, working the shovel behind the scenes for pros like Talus Turk and Ethan Nell. This fall, he’ll finally get to ride his own line.

“I got an email from the organizer,” Zablotny says. “Officially invited.”

It’s a major milestone for the 22-year-old from Kamloops, B.C., who grew up racing BMX and downhill before shifting focus to freeride. While he’s quick to point out how excited he is, the calm confidence is clear in his voice. He’s been building to this moment for years.

“It’s been on my sights for a while, ever since I was back downhill racing,” he says.

From local roots to the world stage

Zablotny started racing BMX at age five. It’s worth mentioning his father is Canadian BMX Hall of Famer Pete Zablotny.

“I raced from when I was 5 to when I was 12 years old, so that was like my foundation,” he says. “Results were good. I won a lot of local races. Provincially, I was usually in the top two.”

From there he moved into downhill, then slopestyle, then a self-made path toward freeride. After COVID cancelled races, he pivoted, entering Tom van Steenbergen’s slopestyle event at Big White.

“I set a goal for myself to learn to flip for the event. I accomplished it, and that’s when the fire for the freeride stuff really, really took off.”

That passion led to years of progression. Indoor training at The Air Rec Center, airbag sessions, big bike events like Freeride Fiesta, Todo O Nada in Chile and Zink Invitational. He won the World Whip-Off title in 2024 and followed it up with a second place in 2025.

Now he’s building features at home to mimic what he’ll ride in Utah.

“Pretty much just building a drop that’s gonna be like similar size to the one on my line,” he says. “Just to practice on and be comfy for when I’m there.”

Riding with intent

Rampage isn’t just another contest. It’s the biggest event in freeride mountain biking. Riders build their own lines down exposed ridgelines with no margin for error. Some dream of it. Some fear it. Zablotny’s mindset is clear.

“I’m just gonna try my best to keep it fun and just have fun with it,” he says. “Keep a smile on my face and stick to what I know.”

He already has a line in mind at Site 4, the venue for 2025.

“I think I got a pretty good idea of the line I wanna choose… then when I get there it’ll just be like confirming that and picking out other little things.”

He also has tricks in mind for features he already knows.

“Just trying to get some practice on similar features here at home and then take it to the desert.”

The long whip to Rampage

Zablotny is one of just two Canadians confirmed for Rampage 2025 alongside Tom van Steenbergen. He rides for Rocky Mountain Bikes and is supported by Troy Lee Designs, Shimano, Marzocchi, Race Face, Title, RNDM goggles and Sun Country Cycle.

While he isn’t on a full salary yet, he’s close.

“I would say I am a full-time freerider,” he says. “I do a bit of side work here and there… but I’m pretty much there.”

After three years applying, this will be his first Rampage appearance. His advice for throwing his trademark whip?

“I’ve honestly just been doing whips for so long that it’s become natural. I don’t have to second guess when I go off the lip. I’m not thinking really. I’m just doing a whip.”

That instinct, and a whole lot of practice, is about to land him on the biggest stage of his life.

“I’m just super excited,” he says. “That’s all I gotta say.”