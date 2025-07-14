Help bring Ride to Resilience to life: A mountain biker’s journey through PTSD

A new documentary project, Ride to Resilience, is offering a rare, raw look inside the life of professional mountain biker and full-time firefighter Steve Vanderhoek. It’s shaping up to be far more than just a mountain bike film.

What began as a straightforward riding project quickly took on a deeper, more vulnerable tone. Vanderhoek began to unpack the weight of trauma, PTSD and depression.

More than another mountain bike film

The footage reveals Vanderhoek’s emotional journey in a way that’s as compelling as his riding. The documentary how the act of pedalling into the forest can feel like the only way to breathe again.

“We all have stuff that’s impacting us,” says Vanderhoek’s fire chief. “Whether it’s your family, your work, your friends that are struggling. We’re all carrying this enormous weight… if you don’t have someone to talk to or a coping strategy, it’s a recipe for disaster.”

Self-funded and a call for help

Ride to Resilience is an independent project, self-funded, deeply personal and still in progress. The producers have launched a GoFundMe campaign to complete the film. Funds will be directed toward editing, sound design, colour grading and all the finishing touches that ensure the story resonates as powerfully as it deserves.

As Vanderhoek says, “The number of people who’ve come up and told me they feel these things too… it’s been so helpful for me. And in return, I just want anyone else feeling this way to know: you’re not alone.”

How to support and follow along

The filmmakers are inviting the community to help finish this important project. Those who want to contribute can visit GoFundMe, and anyone looking for updates, sneak peeks and early access can sign up for the mailing list at ridetoresilience.ca.

This isn’t just a film about bikes. It’s a film about what it takes to keep going — and how sometimes the trail itself offers a way forward.