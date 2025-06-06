Help Magnus Manson finish the toughest ride of his life

Magnus Manson has stared down some terrifying trails in his career—but none quite like this. The Canadian downhill mountain bike racer and former national champion has been fighting lymphoma for years. Now, he’s deep into his most hopeful—but most demanding—treatment yet: a groundbreaking CAR T-cell therapy trial in North Carolina, one of the few places in the world offering it for his rare subtype of lymphoma.

It’s an unrelenting battle. And while the cost of the drug itself is covered by the trial, everything else—hospital services, accommodation and travel—falls on Magnus and his family. That includes a $48,000 USD deposit, already paid out of pocket, just to participate in the trial.

But he’s not in it alone. The mountain bike community is stepping up—and so is Forbidden.

A bike built for the fight

To help raise funds for Magnus’ ongoing care, Forbidden Bike Company and the Forbidden Dunbar Racing Team are raffling off a one-of-a-kind custom Forbidden Dreadnought V2. Painted to match the Supernought Magnus was supposed to race last season. It’s the kind of bike dreams (and race runs) are made of:

Frame: Custom-painted Dreadnought V2 MX by FreshPaints (size S2)

Suspension: RockShox premium package

Drivetrain: SRAM XX Eagle

Wheels: Crankbrothers Synthesis rims on DT Swiss 240 hubs

Brakes: SRAM Maven Ultimate

Finishing kit: Deity cockpit, SRAM AXS Reverb post, Fizik Alpaka saddle, Chris King headset, and Maxxis HighRoller 3s

If you’ve ever drooled over a pro bike build, this one’s it. But this time, it’s not just about the gear—it’s about the guy behind it.

Why it matters

Manson’s journey has been anything but smooth. After chemo, immunotherapy and a stem cell transplant, he’s still standing. Thanks to a mix of sheer grit and family support. Now, he’s in a promising Phase 2 trial that could not only change his future but help pave the way for others with similar diagnoses.

If the $48,000 goal is met, Magnus plans to donate any additional funds to a cancer or youth sport charity—because that’s who he is.

One ride, one cause

The raffle is now live. Every ticket purchased helps cover Magnus’s hospital and travel costs. Every dollar raised makes this climb just a little less steep.

Magnus has given so much to the mountain bike world. Now it’s our turn to give something back.