Highlights and Replay: Steep roots and rocks at Maxxis Kicking Horse Downhill
Final day of Crankworx Summer Series second week wraps up with a proper downhillPhoto by: Clint Trahan / Crankworx Summer Series
Casey Brown and Jesse Melamed wrapped up a big week in Golden, B.C. with wins in the Maxxis Kicking Horse DH. The event was the final race in the second of three weeks of Crankworx Summer Series racing.
While downhill wrapped up the week above Golden, it was the enduro racers taking their turn to shine. Melamed was joined by Squamish’s Rhys Verner, an enduro specialist for Kona Gravity Racing, on the podium.
On the women’s side, all-round talent Casey Brown landed another Crankworx win, keeping her in the run for the overall Summer Series title.
Watch highlights from the steep, rocky Kicking Horse course, or settle in and watch the full replay below.
Highights: Maxxis Kicking Horse DH – Crankworx Summer Series
If 90 seconds of highlights isn’t enough, you can rewatch the full broadcast from Golden, B.C. below.