Catch up on cross country world championships racing from Leogang

2020 cross country world championships were thrilling, but they weren’t easy to watch in Canada. Mud and a relentlessly technical course in Leogang, Austria made for exciting racing in the men’s and women’s XCO events.

If you missed Saturday’s racing, highlights from both elite cross country races in Leogang are now online, free of any geoblocking.

For those that have a FloBikes subscription, full race replays are still available for both races.

Highlights: Elite women’s cross country racing – 2020 UCI mountain bike world championships

Highlights: Elite men’s cross country racing – 2020 UCI mountain bike world championships