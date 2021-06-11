Highlights: Downhill Qualifications from Leogang World Cup

With qualifications complete, the stage is set for Round #1 of the 2021 Downhill World Cup series. But what happened on the ground in Leogang? Check in with the riders for highlights and interviews from Austria.

Canadian’s had a mostly good day in the downhill. Finn Iles and young Jackson Goldstone led the Canuck results. See where they sit after Friday’s racing and full qualification results. Then be sure to tune in live Saturday for finals at World Cup DH #1 from Leogang, Austria.

Highlights: Leogang World Cup DH Qualifications

Downhill Practice with Eliot Jackson

If you can’t wait until Saturday’s finals, here is more action from Thursday’s downhill practice session to tide you over.