Highlights: iXS NotARace test session in Schladming

The official start of the downhill race season may be postponed but, with Europe starting to open up again, Wyn Masters is done waiting. Last weekend, he helped spearhead the iXS Cup NotARace Test Session in Schladming Bike Park.

Masters and Markus Pekoll’s concept is simple. Invite the best pro racers nearby to join in a timed training session. Not a race, but a great opportunity to test new gear and compare times between pros. Add in some organization from the iXS Cup team, and the test session was off to the #NotARaces!

Top riders showed up, as well as a couple of surprise guests. Vali Höll, Nina Hoffmann and Veronika Widmann represented the World Cup women’s field. Martin Maes, David Trummer, and Greg Williamson showed up for the men, as well as Masters himself. Even moto hard enduro racer Manuel Lettenbichler traded in the engine for a push bike and joined in the fun.

Check out highlights from iXS test session, and WynTV’s post NotARace show from Schladming, Austria.

Highlights: Preseason Downhill Gathering in Schladming!

The return of racing, or not-a-race gatherings, also means the return of everyone’s favorite post-race interview show: WynTV. The New Zealand downhill racer has been holed up in Europe since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and made his way to Schladming for the iXS test event.

Watch below to see Wyn Masters’ adapt his interview show to physical distancing in the NotARace edition of WynTV.

WynTV: iXC Cup NotARace

