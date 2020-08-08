Highlights and Replay: Steep roots and rocks at Maxxis Kicking Horse Downhill

Casey Brown and Jesse Melamed wrapped up a big week in Golden, B.C. with wins in the Maxxis Kicking Horse DH. The event was the final race in the second of three weeks of Crankworx Summer Series racing.

While downhill wrapped up the week above Golden, it was the enduro racers taking their turn to shine. Melamed was joined by Squamish’s Rhys Verner, an enduro specialist for Kona Gravity Racing, on the podium.

On the women’s side, all-round talent Casey Brown landed another Crankworx win, keeping her in the run for the overall Summer Series title.

Watch highlights from the steep, rocky Kicking Horse course, or settle in and watch the full replay below.

Highights: Maxxis Kicking Horse DH – Crankworx Summer Series

After two weeks of Finn Iles winning the Crankworx Summer Series, Jesse Melamed swung back for the enduro crew. Melamed took top spot in Friday’s Maxxis Kicking Horse Downhill. Here’s what the winning run looked like from behind Melamed’s bars:

Jesse Melamed: Crankworx DH Winning Run

If 90 seconds of highlights isn’t enough, you can rewatch the full broadcast from Golden, B.C. below.

Full Replay: Maxxis Kicking Horse DH – Crankworx Summer Series