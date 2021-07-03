Highlights: Les Gets DH Qualifications

World Cup Qualifying is done in Les Gets and finals are all set for tomorrow. But what happened in France on Friday? Red Bull commentator Lauren Smith and new commentator Tracey Hannah check in with the course and the riders to find out.

RELATED: How to Watch: Les Gets World Cup Downhill and XCO

If anyone could add to Red Bull’s media team, it’s Hannah. The recently-retired Australian knows a thing or two about the Les Gets course. She was the last woman to win here back in 2019.

RELATED: Tracey Hannah makes surprise retirement announcement

There are some major changes to the Les Gets course for 2021, though. The technical track is keeping riders on their toes and thinking the entire way down.

RELATED: Finn Iles leads Canadians in DH qualification at Les Gets

Watch as Hannah and Smith check in with the riders in Les Gets. Then tune in and watch finals Saturday morning.

Les Gets DH Qualifications