Highlights from a wild World Cup opener in Brazil

Fast racing, big XCO jumps on a new course, late lead changes and historic results. What more could you ask for from the first cross country World Cup of 2022?

Petrópolis delivered incredible action in its World Cup debut. If you don’t have time to watch full replays, catch up with highlights from the men’s and women’s race. Including Nino Schurter’s historic 33rd World Cup win.

Highlights: World Cup XCO #1 – Petrópolis, Brazil

What’s Red Bull say about Brazil?

The MTB cross-country elite began their Mercedes- Benz UCI Cross-country Mountain Bike World Cup campaign in the exotic surroundings of a new venue in Petrópolis, Brazil. Catch up on all the XCO racing here and if you missed the action the full replay of the race can be watched via the link above.